‘Harry Potter’ actor recovering after Ryder Cup

Tom Felton, best known for portraying Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” film series, is “on the mend” after he collapsed Thursday at a celebrity golf tournament.

Ryder Cup celebrity showcase competitors including the actor, who was representing Europe, had just finished posing for photos on the 18th green at the conclusion of their match when the actor, who turned 34 on a day earlier, seized and fell to the ground. Panicked calls for medical assistance ensued.

Felton was tended to while on the ground for some time before a golf cart arrived. He was helped to his feet, placed on a stretcher and driven away. Ryder Cup organizers said only that Felton experienced “a medical incident” at Whistling Straits and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The actor provided an upbeat update to fans Saturday on Instagram, where he shared – with a guitar in hand – that he was “on the road to recovery” and “feeling better by the day” while expressing gratitude for all the well-wishes he received.

“Yeah, a bit of a scary episode, really,” he said with a laugh. “But people have been taking really good care of me. … I am on the mend, officially.”

He concluded with a short musical summary: “Don’t you worry, girl, Tom will be doing fine,” he sang.

Felton, born in Surrey, England, is best known for portraying Harry Potter’s school nemesis. His other screen credits include TV’s “The Flash” and the 2011 film “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.”

Earlier this month, Felton joined the Wizarding World, the official digital hub for “Harry Potter” fans, to kick off celebrations for the upcoming 20th film anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which premiered in November 2021.

“The set of The Great Hall was fantastic,” Felton recalled of his most memorable moment on the set. “All of the cast’s reactions were genuine in that moment. We hadn’t seen it before, so it was a complete surprise.”

