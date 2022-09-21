Harry & Meghan Obeyed Royal Rules of Farewell to Grandma and Showed ‘Loving support’ to each other Later

The behavior of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan at the funeral of their grandmother was quite different from their previous appearances.

The couple displayed sincere respect for Queen Elizabeth II through their body language.

After the official ceremony to place the monarch to his final rest, the Duke and Duchess showed their love and support for each other.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry arrived by car on September 19, 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral service. They joined other Royal Family members at Westminster Abbey to pay their final respects.

Geo News claims that Meghan wore traditional mourning clothing, including a black knee length cape dress and a black hat. Meghan wore a matching black hat and shoes, but she didn’t wear the traditional veil worn by other royal ladies.

Prince Harry speaks with Peter Phillips during their arrival at Windsor Castle, England, for the Queen Elizabeth II Committal Service.

Harry’s spouse also paid tribute by Wearing a jewel she lovedBy wearing pearl earrings. Because he was not a working member, he could not wear his military uniform. Her husband wore a morning dress and pearl earrings.

7 News reported that the solemnity was achieved by the event. DrivingA “physical wedge”Between the couple. The Duchess and Duke of Sussex were identified by a body language expert. ShownA “lack of affection”During the funeral

Because of their appearance at the Queen’s coffin procession, it was believed the pair were far away. They were criticized for their actions there by those who disagreed.

At the Queen’s Coffin Procession, Harry and Meghan received criticism

Meghan and her husband were among the royals who participated in Her Majesty’s coffin procession on September 15, 2022. The couple were criticised for their disregard of protocol and their holding hands as they left Westminster Hall.

It was odd that the Royal Family members who were grieving looked so stoic. Lorraine Kelly spoke with Jennie Bond about the Queen’s funeral service. NotedHow the Duke looked “absolutely shattered,” adding:

“And on the way out [of the service] quite instinctively, he held hands with his wife as he should.”

Prince Harry weeps as he pay his respects in Westminster Hall at Palace of Westminster. Here, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth will Lie in State on Catafalque on September 14, 2022 in London.

Kelly praisedMeghan “supporting”Her husband. She said that she saw nothing wrong with Harry and her wife holding hands, as it was an indication of Harry’s need for support.

Bond pointed out that Bond noticed how holding hands seemed to be the hallmark of the pair. It was “lovely to see.”The royal expert said that she couldn’t understand why anyone would want to follow protocol at such a grand event.

Bond believed Meghan was supporting her husband. The event occurred one day before Harry’s 38th birthday. This was a disappointing turn for Harry.

The Different Way the Sussexes Behaved at the Late Monarch’s Funeral

After Harry’s and Meghan’s hand-holding during the lying in State Service made headlines, they got criticized for being “inappropriate,”At the Queen’s funeral, the couple behaved differently. Katia Loisel is a body language expert who believes that the Sussexes did not hold hands at the funeral due to the judgments they received at their previous service.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attend the Committal Service for Britain's queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022.

Instead, Meghan kept their distance from one another. According to the connection specialist they chose to walk side by side in respect and to keep up with the seriousness of their event.

Loisel observed that the Duchess kept her head up, her hands in front and her eyes downcast. This was a marked contrast to the rest of the procession who walked with their arms at their sides. The expert in body language ConsideredMeghan’s gesture was self-protective and meant to show uncertainty or discomfort. “a sign of respect.”

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan watch as the State Gun Carriage carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at Wellington Arch on September 19, 2022.

Blanca Cobb, another body language expert, shared her opinion with Us Weekly that Harry’s wife used body language. Reflected “deference” to Her Majesty. The arms of the royal were held close to her sides, sometimes at her front. Also known as “the fig leaf.”

Cobb stated that the gesture showed respect and kept attention away from the perpetrator. According to the expert in body language, Meghan showed sadness by bowing her head and making small movements.

Prince William, Prince George Princess Charlotte Princess Kate, Prince Harry, Prince Harry, Prince Harry, Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan attended the state funeral & burial of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain on September 19, 2022.

Judi James, another body-language expert and author Meghan gave her husband “silent support”During his grandmother’s funeral. She DescribedAs the Duchess, her body language at the service “understated,” stating:

“She seemed to offer a continuation of that silent support to her husband while sitting and walking with a look of dignity tinged with sadness.”

Duchess Meghan at The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Westminster Abbey, September 19, 2022 in London, England.

Metro NotedHow Harry lost the prize! “struggle with his emotions”During the Westminster Abbey Service. James ShareHow the royal had an “expression of sadness”This situation was made worse by the singing of “God Save The King” occurred.

Metro James Change the words “God Save The Queen”To “the King”Strong emotions could be elicited as the Queen’s passing and future changes sink in. His wife was also said to have become emotional during the event.

Meghan was present at Wellington Arch as Her Majesty’s coffin was moved into a hearse. A quivering lip was spottedAs she wiped away her tears, The casket was taken to Windsor Castle.

After the Queen’s Funeral, Harry and Meghan finally got together and the benefits of hand-holding

Central Recorder observed that Harry and his wife were finally able to get alongFollowing the funeral of the monarch. They seemed to be holding hands to comfort one another as they sat down in the second row of the ceremony.

Source: Getty Images

Cosmopolitan spoke to Belynder Walia, a psychotherapist Detailed explanationHolding hands was a powerful way to connect “comfort, warmth, pain release and friendship”People who feel equally compassionate or empathic.

James Coan and colleagues conducted a 2006 study that showed hand-holding reduces stress.

Although hand holding is a pleasant experience when done with a partner who loves you, scientific studies have shown that the positive feelings experienced through hand holding are much deeper. Silva Neves is a psychosexual and a COSRT-accredited relationship psychotherapist. Detailed explanation:

“Many studies in neuroscience show that touch produces oxytocin, a feel-good chemical that is very good for your mental and physical health.”

Prince Harry and Meghan markle at an official photocall in London to announce their engagement at Kensington Palace (November 27, 2017)

Janina Scarlet (author and clinical psychologist) said the chemical was a hormone related to connection, bonding. According to the clinical psychologist, this gesture could help reduce psychological and physical pain as well as strengthen romantic bonds.

Research has shown that loving touch from a partner can decrease blood pressure, pain perception, reactivity and anxiety. Scarlet noted that people in high distress may be able to get their symptoms relieved by physical touch or hand-holding.

Dr. Tony Ortega is another clinical psychologist. Holding hands was a positive method of communicating. “managing negative emotions.”James Coan, along with his colleagues, found that hand-holding decreased stress in a 2006 study.