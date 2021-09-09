Harry Hamlin Reveals His Reaction To Amelia’s Breakup With Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin have been in a positive mood lately. It might have something to do with Amelia Hamlin’s breakup from Scott Disick. Yesterday, Television Shows Ace couple ended their relationship after one year of dating. Their relationship started to disintegrate and learning about Scott following his ex-girlfriend’s every move was the final nail in the coffin.

Amelia and Scott can’t even agree on who pulled the plug. While the 20-year old claims she broke up with Scott, the 38-year old wants to have the final say. Her parents weren’t happy about this relationship, especially after they learned about their 18-year age gap.

Lisa Rinna posted a clip of Harry Hamlin on Instagram Tuesday, September 7. He wore a white button-down shirt that was open over an orange T-shirt. The actor also wore khaki shorts and a khaki shirt. He seemed to be having a blast on the yacht.

Rinna captioned this clip. “Come on Acrylics…..🕺🏻💅🏼”. She referred to Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when she said that Harry Hamlin has his nails done in order to play the guitar.

Many fans shared their reactions to the post. Many could see why Harry Hamlin seemed so happy. Usually, it’s Rinna who’s doing most of the dancing. “When your kid not dating Scott anymore”, one fan wrote and another added. “I know EXACTLY what he is celebrating!!! 😂😂😂”.

Lisa Rinna also shared the story to the news of Amelia and Scott’s split. She previously revealed that she wished her daughter would’ve dated Harry Styles instead. Rinna shared a photo on Instagram of former One Direction singer Harry Styles just days before their split. Rinna stated that she wants to continue this relationship.

On Twitter, you can find the RHOBHstar tweeted the headline for a story “Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin Split.”She replied with a smile. Bravo Comments took a screenshot of Rinna’s response and posted it on Instagram. Both Rinna and Harry Hamlin will be celebrating their daughter’s breakup well into the weekend.