Harry And Meghan’s Rumored Secret Visit With Queen Elizabeth Is Sparking Buzz

Leading up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure for the Invictus Games, some members of the British media were criticizing the couple’s decision to travel to this event, as Harry missed Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29.

So fans were thoroughly surprised when Harry and Meghan supposedly managed to make it in and out of the U.K. for their rendezvous with Queen Elizabeth without the press being none the wiser. “Harry and Meghan don’t come to play. Their game is tight,” one fan noted on Twitter. “This is exactly what I expected them to do and I’m happy,” another fan praised. “Move in silence, tell the old granny to keep it a secret until they reveal it themselves because they knew the palace staff would leak it.”

Fans of the royal family have long suspected the the royal family leaks certain information to the press — but it seems the couple was able to keep the rumored visit to themselves. Maybe one day in the future Harry and Meghan won’t have to be so secretive about their plans, but that day is certainly not now.