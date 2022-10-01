Harrison Ford in the running to play Marvel’s Thunderbolt Ross

Harrison Ford joins a growing number of actors who may be joining the MCU. Ford seems like the type of actor who would be a good fit in the Marvel universe, even though he may not be the next death-defying superman. Still, the prospect of Harrison Ford becoming Marvel’s next Thaddeus “Thunderbolt”Ross is certainly an exciting man.

Marvel rumors that were even wilder have been confirmed. Technology advancements can help with all age-related issues. Keep in mind, There might be spoilers..

Thunderbolt Ross was last seen on September 12, 2005. Black WidowWilliam Hurt’s character in the MCU was, However, Hurt died long before he was able to form his Thunderbolts squad. Rumors said that Ross would become the MCU’s Red Hulk, and that a ThunderboltsFilm was in the making

Marvel has already confirmed the existence of the ThunderboltsComic-Con 2022 was the project. The team also met several key members at D23 Expo. Yelena (Florence Pugh), Bucky (Sebastian Stan), US agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster, Olga Kurylenko), Red Guardian(David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John–Kamen), are all part of the team.

There hasn’t been any talk about Thunderbolt Ross, and Harrison Ford’s name did not come up during Marvel’s D23 event.

The actor was however present to discuss the topic Indiana Jones 5. It is obvious that the ThunderboltsVal (Julia Louis Dreyfus) is not the right leader.

Will Harrison Ford star in Thunderbolts?

Jeff Sneider shared his thoughts on the Hot MicPodcast by Harrison Ford “either is or was the studio’s top choice to star in Thunderbolts as the General himself.” It’s unclear whether the actor accepted the role or not.

BREAKING via THE HOT MIC podcast. Though Marvel insiders deny that he was cast in the movie, multiple sources suggest that HARRISON FORD is the top choice to star as General in THUNDERBOLTS. It’s unclear if he already passed… — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) September 29, 2022

Marvel might not have recast Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa role for Wakanda Forever. Thunderbolt Ross might be the only option. It makes Harrison Ford’s involvement all the more exciting.

Sneider Added to the podcastMarvel wanted to reveal Harrison Ford as a Thunderbolts member during D23 Expo. But they stopped short of doing it as Disney’s Kathleen Kennedy put her foot down. She wanted to keep her focus on the main event. Indiana Jones 5Ford.

As exciting as it gets Indiana JonesDespite the possibility of a sequel, Harrison Ford’s inclusion in the MCU would have made D23 even more exciting.

Despite this, we expect Marvel to add more members to its Thunderbolts team over time. We hope Harrison Ford will be one.

ThunderboltsThe premiere will be held on July 6, 2024. Production will have to start soon, at which point we’ll find out more details about the cast.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.