Harrison Ford (80) parachutes in a plane together with Fleabag star Phoebe Waller Bridge.

HARRISON Ford is whipped to shape by Fleabag’s star Phoebe Waller Bridge in a trailer of the new Indiana Jones movie.

In the video, they parachut from a plane.

Waller-Bridge is set to be introduced to the hugely successful franchise in the upcoming fifth film as Helena Shaw, Jones’ goddaughter

Ford, who is 80 years old, returns to the adventures as a fifth adventurer. Flashbacks show Ford digitally aged.

Waller-Bridge, 37, plays the daughter of Indy’s pal.

Mads Mikkelsen plays baddie Jürgen Voller.

On June 23, The Dial of Destiny will be available.

Waller-Bridge was reported to be replacing Ford as franchisee in November.

Waller-Bridge is set to be introduced to the hugely successful franchise in the upcoming fifth film as Helena Shaw, Jones’ goddaughter.

Speaking at a Disney event last year promoting the film, Ford said: “I’m very proud to say that this film is fantastic and this is one of the reasons,” as he pointed at his co-star, Waller-Bridge.

“Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure but they’re also about heart.

“And I’m really happy that we have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.”

Brenda Lazaro: Where are you now? Story by ‘Dateline.

