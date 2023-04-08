Harrison Ford (80) parachutes in a plane together with Fleabag star Phoebe Waller Bridge.

HARRISON Ford is whipped to shape by Fleabag’s star Phoebe Waller Bridge in a trailer of the new Indiana Jones movie.
In the video, they parachut from a plane.
Ford, who is 80 years old, returns to the adventures as a fifth adventurer. Flashbacks show Ford digitally aged.
Waller-Bridge, 37, plays the daughter of Indy’s pal.
Mads Mikkelsen plays baddie Jürgen Voller.
On June 23, The Dial of Destiny will be available.
Waller-Bridge was reported to be replacing Ford as franchisee in November.
Waller-Bridge is set to be introduced to the hugely successful franchise in the upcoming fifth film as Helena Shaw, Jones’ goddaughter.
Speaking at a Disney event last year promoting the film, Ford said: “I’m very proud to say that this film is fantastic and this is one of the reasons,” as he pointed at his co-star, Waller-Bridge.
“Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure but they’re also about heart.
“And I’m really happy that we have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.”