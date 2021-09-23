Harris announces $250 million in global funding for future pandemics.

While President Biden gathered with heads of state for a Covid-19 summit, Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday announced that the United States will contribute at least $250 million to a new global health security fund that the administration hopes will raise $10 billion to fight future pandemics.

Declaring the coronavirus pandemic a “stark warning” for an increasingly interconnected world, Ms. Harris called for international unity to address a lack of funding for pandemic preparedness highlighted by the flaws in the global response to Covid-19. To counter future biological threats, the $10 billion collective goal would be used on a variety of issues like disease surveillance, vaccine design, and support for health care workers.

“We need to act so that our world will be ready to respond before and not after the next pandemic emerges,” Ms. Harris stated that the Biden administration had requested $850 million more from Congress to fund the new fund.

Perhaps recognizing the political challenges that obtaining such funding would face from U.S. lawmakers, Ms. Harris said the administration supports the creation of a “global health threats council” to ensure transparency and accountability for all nations that commit to financing the fund.