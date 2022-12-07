Harper’s Horny Chemistry With Cameron, Despite being ‘Disgusted’ By Him – The White Lotus’ Aubrey Plaza

Spoilers below for anyone who isn’t yet current with The White Lotus’ Season 2 episodes, so be warned!

With only one episode left in HBO’s sexed-up and paranoia-driven resort drama The White LotusFans are now closer than ever in learning about the Overarching mystery about the corpses referenced in Season 2’s opening sequence. As viewers are well aware, this is just one question that will be answered in the finale. “Why in God’s name is Harper leaning into flirting with Cameron and making Ethan jealous?” Thankfully, star Aubrey Plaza provided some key insight into that confused horniness, and how it’s a product of more than what viewers have seen play out.

Episode 6 seemingly brought Ethan to his breaking point, and he so very clearly suspects things are happening between Harper and Cameron, and isn’t so unjustified for such hypotheses. Which is made all the more confusing by the idea that Harper hasn’t said or thought many nice things about Theo James’ womanizer since the season began. Speaking with Vanity Fair , Plaza explained why there’s still some chemistry with Cameron despite any and all negative feelings about his personality, saying:

Yes, he does represent the opposite side. He is the more unapologetically unassisted, freer side. Harper has not been attracted to Harper, but I doubt it. He is disgusting, I believe. . . . In terms of his personality, I do not think that he is her type. He’s probably hitting on a nerve, and she is expressing her desire to fuck. We’re all just animals.

As much as we’d all like to think we can forever rise above our base instincts in the face of such primal urges, that’s just not always going to be the case. And in Harper’s situation, her potentially eroding marriage and absent sexual relationship with Ethan have left the door open to make some regrettable decisions in the face of philandering hunks. Plaza continued:

If you have a lasting relationship, it’s difficult. You either stop having sex or it becomes boring. This is human nature. It’s almost like when your pheromones encounter someone, and even though they might not be your kind, something hits with her that makes her say, “I don’t want to think.”

The White Lotus has introduced the idea that Cameron has had a long-lasting influence over Ethan’s relationships, both real and idealized, with much unaddressed scar tissue built up there. And while we don’t know if that played into the onset of Harper and Ethan’s marital woes, Aubrey Plaza confirmed that the couple’s problems existed well before their trip to Italy, and that she intentionally played up the idea that they weren’t in positive headspaces from the minute they arrived on the boat. The island is where the bubbling up concerns are being addressed. This has clearly created more of a powder-keg sitch that anything truly healthy for their mutual future.

Going into the last episode, the question is now whether Harper or Cameron will actually do the dirty work, whether Ethan will discover it, and what reaction anyone will have to all of this. I guess that’s more than just one question. Since there’s also the matter of Lucia and Alessio’s questionable relationship The truth behind Quentin’s relationship with Jack and his motives for befriending Tanya, and whether Dom can do right by a woman for once (and without blaming his dad if it doesn’t happen).