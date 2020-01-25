Happy Republic Day 2020: WhatsApp Status, FB Status, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings & Cards

Every year, the 26th of January marks a significant day in the history of all Indians. As this day reflects the hardships and struggles of all the people who fought for the independence of India, it is celebrated as “Republic Day”. It was on this day that the establishment of the Constitution of India took place and the country was declared as Sovereign, Secular, Socialistic and Democratic Republic nation.
Declared as a gazette public holiday by the Indian government, Republic Day is celebrated with full enthusiasm and patriotism all over the country and is a matter of pride and honor.
The schools also celebrate Republic Day by organizing various cultural programs, speeches, and other competitions related to Indian freedom movements like quizzes and essays. People all over the nation hoist flags and sing the national anthem.
The President of India presides over the parade of Indian Armed Forces, organized on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, in the capital of the nation i.e. New Delhi. In this parade, the Armed Forces display their spirit, enthusiasm, and weaponry.
Followed by a cultural presentation by the States and Union Territories of the country, all this display is fittingly preceded by the most important part i.e. flag hoisting ceremony. It is accompanied by the singing of the National Anthem.
On Republic Day, the children and the citizens of the nation are also awarded bravery awards. This encourages people to develop in themselves a sense of nationalism and pride in the nation.
Happy Republic Day 2020 Quotes, Wishes, Messages & Greetings
- Justice, Equality, Liberty, and Fraternity.. Saluting the pillars of our great Indian Constitution. may our tricolor always fly high! Happy Republic Day!
- May we always have the freedom to choose, freedom to live and freedom to dream…
- Let us bow our heads in gratitude and respect for the numerous sacrifices our freedom fighters made for us. Vande Mataram!
- This year, let’s pledge to keep the country clean and people safe. Happy Republic Day!
- No nation is perfect, it is us who can make it one. Happy Republic Day!
- Freedom is our birthright, but was snatched away from us, Our nation earned this freedom after making great sacrifices, Let’s never take it for granted! Happy Republic Day!
- Republic day is the time to remember all the real heroes of the country who never thought about their own self but for the country and its betterment. Happy republic day.
- It swells my chest with pride that despite so many diversities, we Indians are tied in the bond of togetherness! Saluting our motherland on 69th Republic Day! Bharat Mata Ki Jai!
- I am proud to be an Indian and respect the culture of my country. Happy Republic Day