Happy Republic Day 2020: WhatsApp Status, FB Status, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings & Cards

Every year, the 26th of January marks a significant day in the history of all Indians. As this day reflects the hardships and struggles of all the people who fought for the independence of India, it is celebrated as “Republic Day”. It was on this day that the establishment of the Constitution of India took place and the country was declared as Sovereign, Secular, Socialistic and Democratic Republic nation.

Declared as a gazette public holiday by the Indian government, Republic Day is celebrated with full enthusiasm and patriotism all over the country and is a matter of pride and honor.

The schools also celebrate Republic Day by organizing various cultural programs, speeches, and other competitions related to Indian freedom movements like quizzes and essays. People all over the nation hoist flags and sing the national anthem.

The President of India presides over the parade of Indian Armed Forces, organized on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, in the capital of the nation i.e. New Delhi. In this parade, the Armed Forces display their spirit, enthusiasm, and weaponry.

Followed by a cultural presentation by the States and Union Territories of the country, all this display is fittingly preceded by the most important part i.e. flag hoisting ceremony. It is accompanied by the singing of the National Anthem.

On Republic Day, the children and the citizens of the nation are also awarded bravery awards. This encourages people to develop in themselves a sense of nationalism and pride in the nation.

Happy Republic Day 2020 Quotes, Wishes, Messages & Greetings