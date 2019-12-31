Happy New Year 2020 Messages, SMS, Greetings, Quotes, Wishes | Get Them All Here

Hello folks, It’s Time for NewYear! New Year is the festival where a new calendar begins and year count increases by one. This festival is celebrated by people from different communities celebrate in their own ways.

The day, 1st January is treated as a national holiday. According to the Gregorian calendar, New Year will be celebrated on January 1 (New Year’s Day). We can also say that this is the first day of the year in the original Julian calendar and also of the Roman calendar. People began their celebrations from the night of 31st December itself.

While the festival is commonly celebrated on January 1st, it has been reported that Some people of different communities celebrate New Years Day according to their own requirements and cultures. Chinese New Year, the Islamic New Year, the traditional Japanese New Year and the Jewish New Year are the well-known examples. India and other countries too continue to celebrate New Year on different dates.

There are different things that happen during the New Year. Some of them are “New Year Resolutions”, Guessing the resolutions, Parties, huge indoor treasure hunt with clues, Creating own time capsule and many such activities.

New Year’s resolution is one of the perfect methods to change lifestyle. These are the perfect ways to write down and prepare some important things that need to be changed, it can be anything, maybe lifestyle, health issues or anything which is related to the profession. So, here are some common resolutions and steps to follow those that’ll help you a bit because we feel the majority of people are unable to change themselves even after giving a try.

“Save more and spend less”.

“Follow proper Diet- Eat healthily”.

“Give more time for Family and friends”

“Quit smoking”( For Smokers).

“Avoid drinking more alcohol”.

These are only a few resolutions out of many but, according to the study, these are the most basic and important things for being happy and peaceful.

New Year Quotes :

Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right. – Oprah Winfrey

The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals. – Melody Beattie

And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been. – Rainer Maria Rilke

Make New Year’s goals. discover what you would like to have happened in your life this year. – Melody Beattie

Happy New Year Messages :