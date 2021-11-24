Hannah Brown knew on Night One that her husband wasn’t on “The Bachelorette”

In her book, “God Bless This Mess“Former “Bachelorette”Hannah Brown, the star, spoke out about the show.

She said that she wasn’t sure the man she was going with was there “at all.”

Brown wrote that she was also wrong about Jed Wyatt’s proposal.

She was the lead for her first night. “The Bachelorette,”Hannah Brown didn’t believe that her future husband was among those 30 men competing to her heart. She revealed this in her new book.

“My first night on ‘The Bachelorette,’ right after meeting all the guys who were there to be my suitors, I wondered whether one of them might turn out to be my husband — and I sat there thinking, ‘I don’t think he’s here. I don’t think he’s here at all,'” Brown, who was the star of season 15 in 2019, wrote in “God Bless This Mess,”This was published on November 23, 2009.

However, that’s not what she said live on camera. The lead said this common phrase on the first night. “The Bachelor”Oder “The Bachelorette”Some variation of “I think my wife/husband is in this room tonight.”Brown, who said that she always tried to do what was expected of her, followed the lines in the episode.

“When the cameras were rolling, I gave this speech saying the exact opposite of how I felt. I basically said I believed my husband was in the room,”She wrote.

“I can see my husband in this room,”She told her suitors. According to a clip taken from the show.

According to Brown’s book, however, Brown is not a “real” person. They heard her tell them. “I can see my husband being in this room.”She claimed that it was a “safe middle ground,”However, she really thought that: “I just don’t think any of you guys are it for me,”She wrote.

Brown accepted Jed Wyatt’s proposal at the end of the season. Brown had an idea while he was proposing. “No, I can’t. This isn’t what it is supposed to be like,”She wrote.

She continued, "I kept thinking, 'This doesn't feel the way I know love feels like.'"





Wyatt & Brown



Mark Bourdillon/Getty Images







Wyatt broke up with Brown a few years later when it was revealed that Brown had been seeing a woman since the night before. “The Bachelorette.”

“I also felt like I was letting everyone down. All the viewers who had watched this show and invested so much time watching this love story develop were going to be disappointed now. I hated that,”She wrote.

Adam Woolard has been Brown’s date. who she met via a dating appSince February 2021.