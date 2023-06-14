Hank Azaria Denies Set Chaos and Embraces The Production’s Evolution

As for the show’s most contentious and controversial scenes — specifically, its sex scenes — Azaria promises that Levinson and everyone on set handled them with care and respect throughout the process.

I wasn’t involved with any of the sexual activities in [The Idol]Azaria acknowledged. Sam checked in to make sure everyone was okay with what was happening. It’s understandable that someone might feel intimidated or trigger by what they see. That’s understandable. “All I can tell you is that in creating it, great care was taken to make sure everyone got along.”

It’s easy to believe Azaria when he says that. However, in “The Idol”, there’s a scene where Azaria’s character literally locks an intimacy coordinator inside a room, so that the photoshoot will continue more subtly than originally documented. Per his own admission, Azaria wasn’t involved in some of the more risqué scenes, but hopefully, he’s correct that everything was conducted safely and respectfully.