Hamish Hawk interview: Edinburgh storyteller on creation of spellbinding new album Heavy Elevator

“An album defines your life for ages and then it’s done and dusted in an instant”, says Hamish Hawk when delving into the creation of his outstanding new record Heavy Elevator. “It’s been a long time coming; here’s hoping it’s worth the wait.”

And it’s well worth the wait. The Edinburgh singer-songwriter invites us into his world using vivid and witty storytelling that’s almost diary-like in its execution – akin to the masterful delivery of Jens Lekman and even the legendary Leonard Cohen – over an enchanting, sonically sprawling sound.

Heavy Elevator, Hamish’s most personal album in three years, features songs with surreal, imaginative titles, such as This, Whatever It Is, needs Improvements, The Mauritian Badminton Doubles Champion, 1973, New Rhododendrons, and This, Whatever It Is, Champ, 1973.

Heavy Elevator was given the production treatment by Idlewild’s Rod Jones at his Post Electric Studio in Leith, a collaboration that ignited after the pair met at the Iona Village Hall Music Festival in 2016 – and one that still holds strong today.

Such is Heavy Elevator’s strength that tracks Calls To Tiree, Caterpillar, and the aforementioned Mauritian Badminton Doubles Champion, 1973, have all been championed by BBC Radio 6 Music, receiving playlist status.

Heavy Elevator is an intriguing yet captivating piece of work and experience that deserves to be cherished from beginning and end, and one that will certainly propel Hawk forward as one of the most promising songwriters around.

Daily Star’s Rory McKeown quizzed him on Heavy Elevator’s creation, its influences and themes, working with Rod Jones, and his hopes ahead.

Hi Hamish, firstly. How have the past few months been for you as an artist? What challenges have you faced during the pandemic?

“It has been a mixed bag. I went through all the stages: initial disbelief, concern for my family, friends, acceptance, restlessness anxiety boredom. I took it one day at a time and enjoyed aspects of lockdown. I was blessed to have been surrounded with loving, supportive people.

“It goes without saying that the lack of live performance was (and still is) difficult to bear, but there are reasons to be optimistic on that front these days. The band and I also managed to keep writing songs throughout lockdown, exchanging demos and so on, and that played a major role in keeping the monsters at bay.”

Your new album Heavy Elevator is released on September 17. Please tell me more about the recording and writing process. When did it get underway?

You’re quoted as saying “there is more of me in it than any album I’ve written previously”. Why did you choose a personal route this time? What’s it like getting into that mindset as a songwriter to tackle themes close to your heart?

“My songwriting is autobiographical by nature, and it’s always been that way. I suppose the notable difference between Heavy Elevator and my previous stuff is there was a deliberate attempt on my part to shave away a few layers of artifice and confront myself.

“It results in a record that is more authentic and less concerned about what others might think. Although it is difficult to be open about yourself, I believe it is essential for anyone who wants to grow.

From that, what are the main themes running throughout Heavy Elevator?

“Heavy Elevator was written in my mid-to-late 20s, and I think that comes across. It’s when your world really opens up, when you’re forced to make decisions that are wholly your own, and only you are responsible for how things turn out.

“It’s likely that you have experienced loss, pain, shame, joy, sadness and lust. The result is Heavy Elevator, which I consider a record of the experiences that I have had in my life. Although I don’t usually write in a thematic way, I do believe patterns will emerge as they do in real life.

It was produced by Idlewild’s Rod Jones at his Post Electric Studio in Leith. He’s also been a mentor for you since meeting a few years back. What can he offer to your output? What lessons have you gained from working alongside him?

“The band and I loved working with Rod in the studio. He works quickly, without fanfare, with remarkable intuition and a lightness of touch I really value.

“We are grateful for his vast experience in writing, performing, and producing. He also brings a professional touch to the entire process. As a producer, friend and mentor, he is always there to offer encouragement and help me when I get overwhelmed by the small things.

Did you do anything differently this time around compared to your previous releases?

“I think it’s safe to say we worked harder on this than any previous release. We were fortunate enough to receive Creative Scotland funding for the album, so for the first time it felt like the album was so much bigger than us.

“We owed it all to them, the project, and ourselves to make sure that this was the best possible work. We can be proud of the results we have achieved, I believe.

Was there anything that you were consuming for inspiration when creating this record? Did you take inspiration from it, either musically or personally?

“Haha! I couldn’t possibly say. Everyone in the band has their own particular tastes, so what I hear when I listen to the album is a wide variety of influences intermingling and bouncing off each other.

“Its diversity is a strength of the album, which I believe is quite rare in today’s albums. Heavy Elevator doesn’t exist as a single album. It is more of a collection of many influences. Many influences influenced the songwriting process. But none of them outweighed the others, I don’t think.

Singles Calls To Tiree, Caterpillar and Mauritian Badminton Doubles Champion 1973 have been playlisted on BBC Radio 6Music. What’s it like having that support?

“I’m still reeling to be honest! Not too long ago it was an unbelievable thrill for us to have just one play on 6 Music; these days we’re struggling to keep up with them all.

“Steve Lamacq, Marc Riley and Lauren Laverne as well as Radcliffe and Maconie for their support are all my debts. It’s hard to overstate how important it keeps the creative juices flowing!







What’s next for you, Hamish? Are you already planning for your next album?

“Absolutely. Lockdown ended up being quite productive in the end; the band and I have more than enough songs for a new album now, so we’re currently whittling down what we have, honing things and getting songs ready for recording.

“With any luck, we’ll be back at the studio before the year ends! We’re excited to be back in the studio before we leave! It’s a funny life.

Assai Recordings has Hamish Hawk’s Heavy Elevator out now