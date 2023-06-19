Hamish Harding, a British billionaire named in the posts regarding poor weather conditions as the passenger of the missing Titanic submarine

BRITISH Billionaire, who was on a submarine that has disappeared in the last few hours, spoke of poor weather.

Hamish, Harding, was one of five men on the submarine that took part in the expedition to Titanic’s wreckage.

Rescue crews are frantically searching the Atlantic Ocean after the £200,000-a-head voyage disappeared.

Harding, the CEO at Action Aviation Dubai is among those who are taking part.

The weather forecast was poor, and he had posted it on Facebook yesterday.

According to him, “Due the the most severe winter Newfoundland has seen in over 40 years this is probably the only and first manned Titanic mission in 2023.”

A weather window opened and tomorrow we will attempt to do a dive. Yesterday, we started our voyage from St. Johns in Newfoundland Canada. We plan to begin diving operations at 4am on tomorrow.

More expedition updates will follow, “IF the weather is good!”

He is one of two leaders in the world-record-breaking mission that will orbit Earth by both poles this year.

His stepson posted on Facebook today: “Thoughts, prayers and love for Hamish and my Mom.”

Hamish Harding is my stepfather and he has disappeared on sub thoughts and prayers.

OceanGate confirmed that a search was launched for the “safe return of the crew”.

Tickets for tourists to see the wreckage – which is around 600km off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada – cost up to £195,000.

It is not known what went wrong with Starlink, the Elon Musk-developed network that the company uses to communicate with its vessel.

OceanGate Titan is a sub that can carry a pilot, four other people and oxygen for 96 hours.

OceanGate’s spokesman said, “We are exploring all possible options in order to get the crew home safely.”

The crew in the submersible, and their families are our primary concern.

We are grateful for all the help we received from government agencies as well as deep-sea companies to try and reestablish communication with the submersible.

We are working to ensure the return of crew members.

Central Recorder has contacted OceanGate to get a comment.