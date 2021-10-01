Halloween Kills Peacock Release Explained by Jason Blum

The industry was fairly surprised to learn in early September that the highly anticipated horror sequel “Halloween Kills” would be released day-and-date in theaters and on Peacock. But as it turns out, that decision wasn’t instigated by the streaming service. In a new interview, producer Jason Blum — a vocal proponent of theatrical releases — said he’s the one who pushed to release the “Halloween” sequel on streaming the same day it’s in theaters.

“It was my idea to do it,” Blum told Collider. “[Peacock] didn’t approach me. I approached them.”

The producer and Blumhouse CEO went on stress his preference for more traditional theatrical windows, but revealed it was the disappointing performance of the 2020 Blumhouse movie “Freaky” – which was released last November – that spurred him to put “Halloween Kills” on Peacock.

“I think Universal’s strategy of a three-week window is a great strategy,” Blum continued, “but I had a bad distribution experience with ‘Freaky.’ That movie is a great movie, and it didn’t get seen because the distribution of it got all twisted up. My fault.”

“Freaky” hailed from Christopher Landon, the director of the successful Blumhouse franchise “Happy Death Day,” and promised a horror twist on a “Freaky Friday”-like premise as a serial killer played by Vince Vaughn and a teenager played by Kathryn Newton switch bodies. The film opened to solid reviews on Nov. 13, 2020, but grossed only $16.2 million worldwide.

Universal Pictures

“I didn’t want to have a movie that I’m really proud of that I think is great and have there be an excuse why people didn’t see it,” Blum added. “So I’m the one who pitched Universal, then I pitched Jamie [Lee Curtis] and David [Gordon Green], and it was my idea. I stand behind it. I’m glad that we’re doing it.”

“Halloween Kills” picks up where 2018’s “Halloween” left off and finds Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode. The film was originally scheduled to be released in October 2020, but was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But even now, Blum isn’t ready to risk a release as crucial as “Halloween Kills,” especially as the Delta Variant surges and continues to cause problems at the box office.

Blum told Collider that for “Halloween Ends,” the next “Halloween” sequel for which David Gordon Green will once again return, he wants to go back to a traditional window and does not foresee a day-and-date streaming release.

“Halloween Kills” will be released in theaters on Oct. 15 and will be available to stream for Peacock premium subscribers for 60 days starting the same day.