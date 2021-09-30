Halloween Kills’ Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Sweet Set Photos With Onscreen Daughter Judy Greer Halloween Kills’ Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Sweet Set Photos With Onscreen Daughter Judy Greer

October is arriving, and therefore spooky season is in full swing. And for moviegoers, David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills will hit theaters soon to really amp up celebration for the titular holiday. And ahead of its release, Jamie Lee Curtis shared some sweet set photos with her onscreen daughter, actress Judy Greer .

Blumhouse’s 2018 Halloween movie was focused on Laurie Strode’s trauma forty years after she survived an attack by Michael Myers. The story also showed how this affected her relationships with her daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). But there’s clearly a lot of love shared between the trio of actresses, as Jamie Lee Curtis shared on social media:

The stakes are high for the characters of Halloween Kills, but it looks like there was still lots of fun to be had on set . In the images we can see the three Strode women embracing, smiling, and generally looking happy while filming the upcoming slasher. We’ll just have to see how that trio of scream queens changs in this latest sequel.

The above post comes to us from Jamie Lee Curtis’ personal Instagram account. Since Halloween Kills nearly upon us, she’s been sharing content every day to help hype up the generations of fans out there. With moviegoers likely watching the Strode women go through a ton of pain, it’s nice to see the more casual, lighthearted moments on set.

This isn’t the first sweet tribute Jamie Lee Curtis has posted about her Halloween Kills cast. She previously applauded both Anthony Michael Hall and Real Housewives royalty Kyle Richards for their respective performances. Curtis’ caption salutes both Judy Greer and Andi Matichak, reading:

The fact that the 2018 movie Halloween and now this new movie, Halloween Kills, are centered around the Strode Women and the generational effects of trauma is what centers the movie and the bullseye target for Michael Myers. These two women deserve so much attention and appreciation and have my gratitude and respect!

These fun set photos from Jamie Lee Curtis have made every day of waiting for Halloween Kills feel that much longer. The movie was originally going to arrive last year, but was pushed back in hopes of making bigger box office numbers. You can check out the final trailer below,

Of course, theaters aren’t the only place that Halloween Kills will be available for folks who want a scare this October. The movie will also arrive on Peacock, with Jamie Lee Curtis helping to hype up that two-tier release strategy. We’ll just have to see how well it ultimately performs at the box office.