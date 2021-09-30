Hallmark’s ‘Advice To Love By’ Closes Out Fall Harvest 2021

Fall Harvest is about to close out with the final movie, Advice To Love By. Is there anything better than one expert in love advice? What about two? These two love interests are played by Erinn Westbrook (Riverdale, The Resident) and Brooks Darnell (Shadowhunters, A Winter Getaway). So which love expert is correct?

What Is Hallmark’s Advice To Love By About?

Are you ready for the 2021 Fall Harvest final movie? According to the press release, Hallmark’s Advice To Love By is about a nationally renowned love advice author Kendall (Westbrook).

Her career takes a plunge when she publishes her new book. She also meets Nathan Darnell, a magazine writer.

What Kendall doesn’t know is that Nathan is her competition; he secretly pens the city’s go-to advice column under the name “The Dating Doc.” When an unexpected attraction between Kendall and Nathan begins to blossom into something more substantial, both start using strategies from their respective playbooks to win the other over.

Can the duelling dating dynamos find love, at last, in each other’s arms?

When Can You Watch Hallmark’s Advice To Love By?

Hallmark’s Advice To Love By premieres on Saturday, October 16, at 9 p.m. Eastern, on the Hallmark Channel. There will be a few encore viewings before Countdown To Christmas 2021 gets underway. This includes Sunday, October 17 at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 19 at 2 p.m. and Thursday, Oct 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Hallmark also live tweets on premiere night. Get together with romance movie fans and the actors. Learn more about BTS and share your emotions as the movie progresses. It is great fun.





Advice To Love By Final Fall Harvest Movie

Although Hallmark’s Advice To Love By is the final Fall Harvest movie on the main channel, do not miss Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made. This movie premieres on Sunday, October 17, at 9 p.m. Eastern, but Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

This series is about an elite group of postal detectives. Their job is to find the right recipient for undeliverable mail. Over a dozen movies show crime-solving, rescues, and reunions between lovers. These letters change lives!

This is the latest instalment. Shane (Kristin Booth), and Oliver (Eric Mabius), are about to marry. They are opposites that complement one another. They have to do some urgent work as they get ready for marriage.

The team must solve a mystery. This time, it’s an urgent letter from a boy fighting leukaemia. Will they make it on time?

Be sure to catch the premiere of Advice To Love By, on Saturday, October 16, at 9 p.m. Eastern, on Hallmark.