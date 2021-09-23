Hallmark Christmas 2021 Countdown To Includes 41 Holiday Movies!

On Wednesday, Hallmark gave fans a sneak peek into their 2021 Countdown To Christmas, and Miracles of Christmas movies. 41 movies will be shown. They will air on the Hallmark Channel, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Friday, October 22 is the premiere date. The movies will run until 2022.

There will also be 24/7 holiday movies. That means no Golden Girls or Murder She Wrote. Christmas will be the main focus of the channel.

Get warm with some hot chocolate and slip into your favorite Christmas pajamas. This is the first information we have on these movies.

Countdown To Christmas Premieres

According to The Futon Critic, these movies will air on the Hallmark Channel at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

Friday, October 22: You, Me & The Christmas Trees

Stars: Danica McKellar (The Wonder Years), Benjamin Ayres (Suits), and Jason Hervey (The Wonder Years).

Olivia is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth-generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. In addition, a mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family’s 100-year business. Jack is also attempting to solve the problem, so Olivia and Jack spend more quality time together.

Saturday, October 23: Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Stars: Catherine Haena Kim (FBI), Raymond Ablack (Ginny & Georgia), and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim’s Convenience).

Lauren, a marketing executive is visited by four ghosts from her ex-boyfriends before Christmas. Nate, her best friend, and her only true friend is at risk. She must learn to be open-hearted or she will lose her heart.

Sunday, October 24: The Santa Stakeout

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley (The Real), Paul Campbell (Battlestar Galactica), and Joe Pantoliano (The Matrix).

Tanya, a detective in police, has been reluctantly joined by Ryan to help solve a series of heists at high-profile holiday parties.

They go undercover as newlyweds Tasha and Rupert, moving into the vacant house next to Mr. Miller, the jovial chair of the community’s Christmas committee… and the prime suspect in the case.

In addition, as Tanya and Ryan partake in the neighborhood’s holiday happenings to keep up appearances and crack the case, they get swept up in Christmas. Their cover story of a couple in love becomes a reality before they realize it.

Friday, October 29: Christmas in Harmony

Stars: Ashleigh Murray (Riverdale), Luke James (Little), Loretta Devine (Queen Bees), Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child), and Basil Wallace (Blood Diamond).

Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the Holiday Chorus – directed by an ex-boyfriend. They may be singing together in the key love by Christmas Eve.

Saturday, October 30: Coyote Creek Christmas

Stars: Janel Parrish (Right in Front of Me), and Ryan Paevey (A Little Daytime Drama).

A “Christmas Around the World” party helps two people find love at home.

Sunday, October 31: Christmas Sail

Stars: Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian), Patrick Sabongui (Firefly Lane), and Terry O’Quinn (Lost).

Liz returns home to care for her father and is determined to make her daughter’s Christmas special. She also reunites with her best friend when she goes back to her hometown.

Friday, November 5: Open by Christmas

Stars: Alison Sweeney (Days of our Lives), Erica Durance (Smallville), and Brennan Elliott (Christmas in Vienna).

Nicky discovers a Christmas card that was not opened by an ex-student. Simone and Nicky search for the author and thank him.

Saturday, November 6: Next Stop, Christmas

Stars: Lyndsy Fonseca (How I Met Your Mother), Chandler Massey (Days of our Lives), Lea Thompson (Back to the Future), and Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future).

Angie wonders what Angie’s life would look like if her ex-boyfriend had become a well-known sportscaster. She travels by train to her family’s Christmas celebration.

She suddenly finds herself inexplicably 10 years behind the times. With the advice of the train’s enigmatic conductor, Angie has the chance to revisit that Christmas and learn what – and who – is truly important to her.

Sunday, November 7: A Christmas Treasure

Stars: Jordin Sparks (Sparkle), Michael Xavier (Beware of the Midwife).

Lou is unsure if she should relocate to New York after Christmas, having discovered a time capsule that was 100 years old. She also met a charming chef.

Christmas at Castle Hart – Premiere Date TBA

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Christmas Waltz), Stuart Townsend (Salem).

Brooke Bennett travels to Ireland to find her Irish roots. Aiden Hart, Earl de Glaslough, is a man she meets while in Ireland. Mistaken for an elite event planner, she’s hired to host his castle’s epic Christmas party.

The Christmas Contest (WT) – Premiere Date TBA

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (Fuller House), John Brotherton (Fuller House), Barbara Niven (Hannah Swensen Mysteries).

Lara and Ben are both former employees who compete in a holiday competition to win money for the charity they choose. The city watches the battle and chooses between victory and love.

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (WT) – Premiere Date TBA

Stars: Robert Buckley (Chesapeake Shores), Ana Ayora (In the Dark), Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls), with Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue), Treat Williams (Chesapeake Shores), and Brad Harder (Aurora Teagarden Mysteries).

The Mitchell brothers are competing to build the best Christmas House.

The Nine Kittens of Christmas – Premiere Date TBA

Stars: Brandon Routh (The Rookie), Kimberley Sustad (Christmas by Starlight), and Gregory Harrison (Chesapeake Shores).

Cat lovers Zachary and Marilee are thrown back together during the holidays when they’re tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens.

Sister Swap Movies- Premiere Dates TBA

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday & Sister Swap: Christmas in the City

Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Father of the Bride), Ashley Williams (Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater), Mark Deklin (Designated Survivor), Keith Robinson (Saints & Sinners), Susan Yeagley (Parks and Recreation), and Kevin Nealon (Man with a Plan).

In these interconnected movies, Jennifer and Meg Swift are sisters who couldn’t be closer despite living hours apart. Jennifer is currently in Salt Lake City where she runs a successful restaurant that she opened with her late husband. She also raises her son Simon. Meg stayed with their family in Hazelwood and helped their parents run their local bakery.

This Christmas is the family’s first since the passing of Uncle Dave. Uncle Dave had owned the town’s beloved theater, The Madison. This was the venue they shared many fond memories at over the years.

When Jennifer and Simon return home for the holiday, they become wistful for one more Christmas at The Madison, despite that it’s for sale and in need of repairs.

Meanwhile, Meg is helping Jennifer’s restaurant staff in Salt Lake prepare for a Christmas competition among local restaurants with the winner earning money for the charity of its choice.

They discover their shared purpose as they move between cities in the lead-up to Christmas.

Hallmark Miracles Of Christmas Premieres

All of these holiday movies are on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Premieres will take place at 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

Saturday, October 23: Christmas In My Heart

Stars: Heather Hemmens (Love, Take-Two), Luke Macfarlane (Killjoys), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Christmas Comes Twice).

Beth, a concert violinist, and tutor, prepares Sean’s daughter for the Holiday concert. They are also connected by the power of music.

Saturday, October 30: The Christmas Promise

Stars: Torrey DeVitto (Chicago Med), Dylan Bruce (Orphan Black), Patrick Duffy (Dallas), Greyston Holt (Cross Country Christmas).

Nicole learns to deal with grief, with the help of her grandfather and a carpenter she hires to renovate the home that was once meant for her and her fiancé.

Saturday, November 6: Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Stars: Kaitlin Doubleday (Love on Iceland), Steve Lund (Baby, It’s Cold Inside), Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage Witch).

Mrs. Miracle arrives to restore Christmas Spirit for families who are feeling lost and lonely. They also experience a holiday of heavenly proportions.

The Christmas Bond – Premiere Date TBA

Stars: Holly Robinson Peete (The Christmas Doctor), Lyriq Bent (Acrimony), Nik Sanchez (The Rookie).

Her teenage son with autism and a single mom comes to a crossroads at Christmas. She must learn how to let go in order to see him flourish, while also healing her own heart. It can happen in unexpected ways.

Every Time a Bell Rings – Premiere Date TBA

Stars: Erin Cahill (A Timeless Christmas), Brittany Ishibashi (Grace and Frankie), Ali Leibert (Van Helsing), Wes Brown (Sweet Pecan Summer).

After long periods apart, three sisters finally reunite in Natchez MS at Christmas. However, they’re surprised to discover their late father had planned one last scavenger hunt.

Moreover, the plan is for them to find the family’s wooden wishing bell, a beloved, annual holiday tradition when they were young.

They visit Natchez, where they were children, to search for clues. They also find a special meaning in each place.

Things change naturally during this process. Their sisterly bond is renewed. Each sister learns important lessons about love and life.