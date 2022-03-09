Halle Berry, Snoopdogg, and 6 More Superstars Join Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott for Celebrity IOU Season 3

There are many home renovation TV shows with famous hosts, but few that can rival the popularity of Property Brothers. Hatred of this moniker notwithstanding. One of Drew and Jonathan Scott’s newest shows, Celebrity IOUWhen it premiered in 2020, it quickly won a lot of fans. Now the show is returning to HGTV for its third series. Halle Berry and Snoop dogg will be joining the journey!

What Stars Will Be On Drew And Jonathan Scott’s Celebrity IOU In Season 3?

To their millions and millions of fans, Drew and Jonathan Scott are definitely at the top of the well-designed heap when it comes to home remodeling / renovation series, and even though they’ve already been favorites for many years, viewers continue to tune in any time the brothers come up with a new, heart-warming series for us to watch. And, that’s exactly what can be said for Celebrity IOUThis is a unique video that allows us to watch celebrities surprise their loved ones with renovations. After putting their hands up and joining the Scott brothers to complete some of the hard work, we can follow the story (but hopefully). more carefully than Michael Bublé ).

Celebrity IOUSeason 3 will premiere on HGTV in eight new episodes. It will be available to watch starting April 18th. The lineup will include black-ishAnd Law & OrderStar Anthony Anderson The Afterparty’s Tiffany Haddish, FriendsAnd Space Force’s Lisa Kudrow, longtime America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel, The Winning Time’s John C. Reilly, and comedian Ali Wong, along with the aforementioned Halle Berry and Snoop Dogg.

For the most part, we aren’t sure just yet what order the stars will appear in or whom they’ll be working to complete a special home renovation project for. However, we have details about the season opener. Tiffany Haddish is going to surprise her friend of 20 years. “a spacious new kitchen and living area where her family can gather and a luxurious spa-like bathroom.”

We also know that Season 3 is coming soon. Celebrity IOUThe spotlight will be on many different rehab projects. Teams will be able to transform a boring bachelor pad into something more. “modern showplace,” turning a plain ol’ backyard into a fancy retreat complete with an outdoor kitchen that pulls out all of the stops, and transforming a basic basement “​​into an entertainer’s dream.”

The first two seasons Celebrity IOU saw fans become engrossed with everything from Brad Pitt’s An emotional rehabilitation for a friend To the Elegant evening gown worn by Allison Janney as she helped to demolish part of her assistant’s home, and Kevin Hart’s efforts to Get the place looking great for the trainer Who helped him after his accident. So, there’s no doubt that fans will love everything that comes in Season 3.