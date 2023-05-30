Halle Bailey is receiving praises for her latest movie. But how much was she paid for The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid has managed to find a special place in the hearts of all the viewers and Halle Bailey’s acting is being applauded by all social media users.

There is no doubt about her rising net worth with the success of this movie.

Halle Bailey’s salary for The Little Mermaid

As per ReportsHalle received $1.5 million in compensation for the movie. Halle’s role is a hit with everyone.

Halle was also left with a lot of waiting as they had started filming the movie before the Pandemic, and COVID made the deadlines more difficult.

When she auditioned, she was disappointed that the time it took to get a response from her was so long.

The star is enjoying his fame.

Take a look at the net worth of this woman

You can also read about the advantages of using reportedHalle is worth an estimated $1 million. Halle rose to prominence when she worked with Chloe Bailey, her sister. They formed a band called Chloe X Halle.

In 2018, they released their debut studio album, which received Grammy nominations. The two also appeared together in the hit television show Grown-Ish.

Halle has now ventured into new things after landing her first movie role. Halle’s chances to explore Hollywood have increased with another movie on its way.

The Color Purple will feature her in the lead role.

Halle has her sights set on more than just The Little Mermaid. The singer-turned-actress is all set to appear in Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg‘s The Color Purple.

Speaking about this in an interview she said: “I’m working with legends who I’m such fans of, like Fantasia and Taraji P. Henson. Also, I got to be country and talk in my Georgia, Southern accent, which was fun for me.”

She knew that The Little Mermaid would be a hit with the people. “I think people will be really proud of the new version,” she said.