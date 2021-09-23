Hairdressers warn Covid could trigger new allergic reactions to hair dye leaving clients with burns

HAIRDRESSERS across the UK have warned people who have had Covid to not get their hair dyed for ‘months after’ being infected in order to avoid nasty burns and rashes.

Experts are studying how the coronavirus might be reprogramming or changing our immune system.

4 Experts have advised that you hold off getting your hair dyed if you have recently had coronavirus Credit: Getty

4 One woman, named Gemma, experienced a burning pain after having patch test for hair dye Credit: bbc

4 Gemma was left with a large rash on her chest – and this was just after having a patch test Credit: bbc

This in some cases could mean you become allergic or sensitive to things that never bothered you before.

You should still get a patch test if you are having your hair colored. This is usually done within six months.

According to the National Hair and Beauty Federation (NHBF), allergic reactions in hair dyed after lockdowns were due to people not having their hair coloured for months.

However, many Brits still experience skin issues after getting their hair done. This raises concerns about whether those with Covid may have altered their immune systems.

Jason Collier, a hairdresser, said that customers should always do a patch-test 48 hours before they have their hair dyed.

Jason who is an ambassador for Jerome Russell explained: “If you’re someone who suffers from dermatitis and sensitive skin, I would say 3-5 days before to ensure the colour application is safe from any reactions.

“Those who have experienced allergic reactions usually see them within 24 hours. Therefore, it is important to allow for more time between your appointment and your patch test. This may help you identify allergens.

“How our bodies react to anything is always different, so leaving more time before dyeing your hair can help prevent a reaction or further reaction. A change of medicine or a new tattoo can also cause and lead to reactions to hair dye.”

However, he did say that Covid is not something to be taken lightly.

“Stick to the patch test rules, and if you feel any reaction, let your hairdresser know as soon as possible. If you’re worried, you might want to do an allergen test at the doctors to see if you have developed anything new.”

Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London said that Covid-19 is capable of reprogramming and tuning up different parts of the immune system.

‘TAKEN LAYERS OF SKIN’

One woman, known as Gemma, told the BBC that the reaction she had from the patch test prevented her from having a larger reaction.

She said: “I can’t even image what would have happened to me.”

Gemma has been using the same dye for around ten years but made sure to have a patch test 48 hours before.

“Thank goodness she (my hairdresser) put that policy in place. I came in, had the patch test and the next day I felt a really sharp burning sensation behind my ear, which progressively got worse to the point where it had taken layers of skin from behind my ear.”

Jessica Patching, Founder of Marla Hair said if you have recently suffered from Covid then you should visit the salon prior to your appointment.

Central Recorder heard from her that she has been hearing about more skin reactions to hair dyeing in recent months. These stories are from those who recently experienced Covid.

“If you’ve never suffered from skin reactions in the past it’s still super important to have the patch test done as this seems to be affecting lots of people if different ways.

“It is important to contact a professional immediately if you experience any type of adverse reaction such as burning, itching or reddening.

AVOID IT

The NHBF has launched a number of tools that help protect clients – one of which being a health check questionnaire which your colourist or stylist can give you the day before your appointment.

Hair Expert Nicole Petty at Milk + Blush said there have been recent reports of customers suffering severe allergic reactions, such as rashes and burns, after hair dye application following a positive case.

She stated that hair dye reactions can be mild to severe, ranging from irritation to anaphylactic reactions. In the worst cases, it can cause swelling, breathing difficulties, death, and even permanent damage to your skin.

For mild reactions, contact 999 immediately. However, severe reactions should be reported to emergency services.

Hairdressers and customers must work together to prevent this from happening. This can be done by scheduling a consultation and a patch test prior to the appointment.

Lost your hair after Covid – here’s what it means Telogen Effluvium (TE) is when a person temporarily experiences hair loss. TE is when the number and structure of hair follices changes. It affects the top part of the scalp. Most people will not notice a reduction in hair line if they experience TE. Severe cases may spread to the eyebrows, and other parts. TE is often diagnosed in patients who have suffered from a serious illness, a significant weight loss, or a severe fever. This is most common in patients who have recently been through a stressful event, according to doctors. It was also reported earlier this year that one in four coronavirus sufferers have experienced hair loss. One-hundred fifty-five survivors of Covid were surveyed online. According to the Survivor Corp facebook group, 27% of respondents had experienced some type of hair loss. This could be hair loss of the scalp, or on other parts of the body such as the eyebrows

“By having a consultation before every new colour appointment with a new client or a chat with an existing client, any medical issues, such as a recent positive case of Covid-19, can be discussed and a patch test can be properly carried out to avoid any complications.”

She said regardless of whether or not you have been using the dye for years, you should get a patch test.

Nicola said that Covid antibodies are known to remain in the body for as long nine months. This can affect skin sensitivity, causing reactions.

“Not only that, there have been reports that consumers have been known to temporarily experience hair loss following a case of Covid due to the stress, compromised nutritional intake and other factors.

To give your hair and body time to heal, avoid dying your hair for at most a month after you have had Covid-19. And if you do need your roots sorting out, visit a professional hairdresser rather than doing it yourself.”

CHANGING TIMES

One hairdresser said times have changed when it comes to how salon services are managed and said ingredients also always change when it comes to hair products.

Central Recorder was told by Sarah Brass, Taylor Taylor London director: “We forget that your scalp is exactly the same skin as our bodies. Just as certain ingredients might affect your skin, so might your scalp.

“As we don’t tend to take colour right down to the scalp, the chance of a reaction is quite minimal so colouring is still a super safe process.

“We just need to ensure that we can help those with super sensitive skins to recognise if there are any issues, and we can take appropriate steps going forwards for an alternative.”

4 The back of Gemma’s neck was also covered in a rash Credit: bbc

