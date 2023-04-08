Hailey Bieber looks stunning in mustard-coloured bikini tops and bottoms with raunchy snaps

MODEL Hailey Bieber wears a mustard-coloured top and bikini in a pair of beach snaps — and looks as hot as a dollop of Colman’s.

Toned Hailey, 26, the wife of Canadian singer Justin, 29 — threw her head back to enjoy the sun before cooling off in a shower.

2 Hailey Bieber was wearing a bikini and top in mustard while she posed on the beach Credit: @rhode

2 Hailey was promoting the latest flavour — passion fruit — in her skincare brand’s lip gloss Credit: @rhode

She was promoting the latest flavour — passion fruit — in her skincare brand’s lip gloss.

We’re sure, like her, it’s Hailey delightful.

Selena Gomez has recently asked her supporters to refrain from sending Hailey negative messages.

In an Instagram Story post shared last month Selena revealed that Justin Bieber’s wife had “reached out” to her regarding claims that she was “bullying” the singer.

Selena sent a message to Selena that read, “Hailey Bieber reached back and informed me that she was receiving death threats as well as other hateful negative messages.”

“This isn’t what I stand up for. Hate and bullying should never be an option.

Selena (aged 30) added a red heart emoticon to her message.

Hailey along with her pal Kylie Jenner have recently been accused of bullying Selena online.

Kylie, Hailey, and Kylie were both charged with the crime on 22 February. Selena being a snarky prankster and her eyebrows after Selena posted a TikTok of herself with overly-laminated brows.

Selena said to her fans, “I accidentally laminated too many of my eyebrows,”

Kylie reportedly kicked off the social media feud when just shortly after Selena’s post, she shared a selfie on her Instagram Story and wrote over her eyebrows: “This was a mistake?”

At the same time, Kylie also shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Hailey which appeared to focus on the pair’s eyebrows.