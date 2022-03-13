Hailey Bieber is now at home after being hospitalized for a bloodclot on her brain

Get the Insider app A personalized feed, summary mode and ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon The ‘X’ is formed by two crossed lines. This indicates that you can close an interaction or dismiss a notification.

Hailey Bieber is now home, after she was hospitalized with a blood clot in her brain.

According to the model, she had “stroke-like symptoms”Before being taken into the hospital.

It is not known how long Bieber stayed in the hospital, or what caused the clot.

Hailey Bieber disclosed on Saturday that she had a small blood clot in her brain earlier in the week.

Bieber posted a statement in an Instagram story stating that she had been eating breakfast on Thursday with Justin Bieber when she began having an affair. “stroke-like symptoms”The patient was transferred to the hospital. Doctors found a small blood clot that caused her to lack oxygen.

According to the model, she was able to recover in a matter of hours and then returned home. However, she did not specify how long she was there.

Bieber described the incident “one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through,”But she thanked her doctors and nurses for taking care of her in hospital.

Representatives of Bieber declined further comment.





Hailey Bieber shared an Instagram story about her hospitalization.



Hailey Bieber/Instagram







However, it’s not known what caused the clot to form in Bieber’s brain. Sources close to Bieber spoke with TMZThe doctors believe that the COVID may have affected her ability to move.

Rep for Justin Bieber People confirmsHe tested positive for COVID-19 last month after an outbreak in his team. According to the outlet, he has rescheduled the Las Vegas concert on his Justice World Tour that had been delayed due to the pandemic.