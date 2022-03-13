Hailey Bieber is doing better after a blood clot scare that caused’stroke’ symptoms

Hailey Bieber is back at home after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

Model at 25 years old revealed her identity on her Saturday Instagram StoryShe had an affair with a “very small blood clot”Her brain caused it. “stroke like symptoms,” which prompted her to seek medical attention.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,”She wrote

Bieber stated that her body was able pass the clot without assistance and she recovered within hours.

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me,”She wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern.”

‘We didn’t speak’:Hailey Bieber opens up about Justin’s’very sad’ times in their relationship

USA TODAY reached Bieber’s representatives for more information.

Bieber has always been open about past health issues, including her recent struggles with cancer.Her mental healthand the health of her husband. singer Justin Bieber.In Elle’s March 2020 IssueBieber shared how Justin Bieber’s struggles with Lyme Disease had affected their marriage.

“He was really sick”:Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber’s wife, on Lyme disease and health struggles

“He was really sick. He has Lyme disease, and he was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff. We didn’t have a diagnosis,”She said. “And it was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental, saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when in truth, he was not healthy and we didn’t know why.”

Johns HopkinsLyme disease can be described as “a multi-system bacterial infection caused by the spirochete, Borrelia burgdorferi, which is transmitted to humans primarily through the bite of an infected deer tick.”The singer confirmed his diagnosis in January 2020.

Contributing: Anika Reed