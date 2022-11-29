Hacker claims to have leaked 500million WhatsApp numbers on Dark Web – should you be worried?

A HACKED cache said to contain nearly half a billion WhatsApp phone numbers has reportedly been posted for sale on the dark web – but it may be an elaborate con.

The alleged database reportedly includes 487million mobile numbers from 84 countries – including the UK and US.

Hackers often sell their goods on hacking forums.

This is the first time that this post was reported. Cybernews, seemingly attempts to sell a cache of UK mobile numbers for $2,500 – and a US haul for $7,000.

WhatsApp, however, has denied any breach of the app and there are very few evidence to suggest that this trove may be legitimate.

The sample, for example, “proof” of the cache contains just under 2,000 numbers – a fraction of a percentage of the claimed package.

This could be because these numbers were acquired from somewhere else.

And that means the full dataset might not even exist – and may simply be a case of online crooks trying to scam other hackers.

“The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots,” WhatsApp spokeswoman said The Central Recorder.

“There is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from WhatsApp.”

It is unclear how these numbers were obtained in the hacker’s post.

It is possible, however, that the 1,097 UK numbers and the 817 US numbers were used as samples.

According to some reports, there may be 11 million UK numbers and 32million US ones.

This type of leakage is quite common but it is uncommon to find a large dataset.

Crooks can use phone numbers for scam campaigns, where they call or text you in a bid to hoodwink you – and take your cash.

It’s difficult to determine if the leak is genuine, so do not panic.

Cybercrooks may be trying to steal money from others hackers.

If you are concerned about hacking attempts, then be sure to treat any unsolicited calls and texts with caution.

Never hand out private information over the phone or via text, especially if someone else has contacted you – rather than you reaching out to an official number first.

WhatsApp uses a reporting system to help you report spam messages.

“We work diligently to reduce any spam messages that come through our system,” WhatsApp explained.

WhatsApp is committed to creating safe spaces for people to communicate. We also aim to decrease unwanted messages.

“However, just like regular SMS or phone calls, it’s possible for other WhatsApp users who have your phone number to contact you, and we want to help you identify and address these types of messages.”

These clues can be used by WhatsApp to identify scammers:

Grammatical errors or misspellings

To activate or tap on a new feature through a linked link, we ask you to

We will ask you for your personal data, including credit card numbers or bank account numbers, birth dates, and passwords.

I am asking for your help in forwarding a message

Claim that WhatsApp requires you to pay for it

You can report a message to the police if you believe you are being scammed.

Do not forward or reply to messages if there is suspicion of foul play

