Hack instantly makes your iPhone run faster – and it takes three seconds

There’s an easy trick to speed up your iPhone if it slows down.

As many of you know, an overloaded smartphone can cause dreaded sluggishness.

Apps like Chrome and Safari keep a cache

1

Chrome and Safari have a cacheCredit: Getty

While clearing out photos and videos can be a great start, the cache is what lurks underneath all your apps.

You can store tiny files in the cache to help things load quicker.

This could refer to the structure of a website that has its logo on it, in order for the site’s layout elements to load faster the next time you visit.

Over time, however, the cache may become quite large and a lot of small files.

Sometimes it is worth clearing your browser of it once in a while.

How to install Safari and Google Chrome.

How do I clear Safari’s cache in iPhone?

First, open Safari on your iPhone to clear cache Configurations.

Look for Safari Then, go to AdvanceFollowed by Website data.

Continue scrolling to All website data deleted.

Hit! Get rid of it now.

Clearing Chrome’s cache from iPhone

You will need to open Chrome in order to clear your cache.

Look for the button with three dots at the bottom of the screen.

Please select ConfigurationsThen, Privacy and security.

Visit Clear Browsing DataSelect the desired time period to clear.

This is what you should do Site data and cookies is chosen, along with Cached Images and Files.

Hit Clear Browsing Data All of it will be deleted.

