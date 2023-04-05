Gwendlyn, 21, star of Sister Wives, rips Dad Kody for how he treated his daughters.

Gwendlyn, SISTER Wives actress has hit out at Kody in an abrasive new video.

Gwendlyn (21 years old) uploaded a new clip to her YouTube channel YouTube channel In which she examines episode 14 from season 17 on TLC.

Gwendlyn, Sister Wives’ star has lashed out at her father Kody via a new video.Credit: YouTube/Gwendlyn Brown
Gwendlyn sat in her living area at home as she reviewed some dramatic scenes from the last installment. She also shared her opinions on her dad’s arguments.

Episode 14 is mainly about Kody’s argument with Janelle regarding their children and whether or not they will spend Thanksgiving together.

Kody was annoyed at the incoherence of Garrison and Gabriel by Covid and asked for an apology.

Gwendlyn did not agree with her father during her recap. She also shared her views on the treatment of her sisters and brothers towards the end.

“I keep seeing my brothers being like, ‘Our dad’s not this great person and we have this terrible relationship with him,'” Gwendlyn said.

“It’s really weird to see because, growing up, I think that the women genuinely did not have it as good as the boys had it, and now the boys are suddenly being treated like the women have been treated.”

She then elaborated: “As a kid, my dad got along better with Gabriel, for example, and that’s a really good example because Gabe’s just four days older than me.

“And now Gabe and the other boys are seeing what it’s like to not be preferred by your father.

“And it feels like they’re just catching up so quickly, and that’s why they’re completely separated.

“It’s weird to me because I’m used to this and this is new for them. So that’s very exciting, in a bad way,” the blond TV star added.

Gwendlyn also claimed in another video that Kody, Robyn and their “terrible habits” of overspending.

Gwendlyn, Christine’s mom, decides to answer some questions from fans towards the end.

One question pertained to her dad’s financial situation following his recent split from his two other wives, Janelle, 53, and Meri, 52.

“I believe, in general the big question that many of us have is, did Kody ever do right by Janelle or Meri financially?” The fan started.

They then compared Robyn’s seemingly luxurious lifestyle to the other wives, noting she has a nanny and a supposed pair of “$400 flip-flops.”

Robyn was wearing flip-flops that cost $400. It doesn’t sound right to me. Gwendlyn stated that it doesn’t sound like she is excessively dressed like that.

