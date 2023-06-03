Gwen Stefan’s rare, unedited pictures on Blake Shelton’s private plane reveal her real skin texture.

In a photo that was not edited, GWEN Stefani showed her skin’s true texture.

Rich Girl was seen with Blake Shelton, her husband deplaning in Los Angeles.

Gwen (53), kept her look casual with a mismatched print of flannel layered over a graphic t-shirt.

The tops were matched with black and white checked sneakers and sweatpants.

As she walked the award-winning singer had to hold her phone, as well as several personal items.

The blonde woman had her hair tied into a mess bun at the top of her head. Her makeup was minimal.

Gwen’s skin was a natural color, revealing her true skin texture. She also showed the wrinkles that lined her cheeks and mouth.

In the past she has been called out for wearing excessive amounts of makeup, and changing her look.

When possible, fans enjoy seeing her in natural form.

Gwen Blake (46), and Gwen have both been very busy the last couple of weeks.

The Farewell of Blake

The Voice’s country singer bid farewell to The Voice at the end of May.

In the season 24 finale, the episode that was heavily focused on Blake’s departure revealed the winner.

All through the episode, highlights of his appearance on the show as well as tributes were paid to the singer.

Gwen’s heartfelt goodbye message to Blake was delivered to fans during Blake’s last episode.

This clip almost brought the audience to tears.

She said during the video: “Who would have thought that this Orange County girl and this country guy from Oklahoma would find each other on the set of The Voice?”

It showed Gwen joking and Blake hugging each other during the first season of their show together.

“When I first came on the show, our lives were having this parallel destruction happening,” she said, referring to their separate divorces that were taking place at the time.

Gwen went on: “Then next thing you know, Blake and I start becoming besties, and falling in love.”

Gwen and Blake began dating in 2015 after meeting on The Voice and tied the knot in 2021.

This video shows the couple kissing and hugging each other, as well as getting married.

Gwen cried as she thought back on her life with him.

She said: “It’s hard for me to even talk about it without getting super emotional.”

The No Doubt star concluded: “The Voice is gonna go on, but Blake’s legacy will be there forever.”

FAN PRAISE

Fans flooded the comments to praise the heartwarming tribute, with one writing: “Okay I’m sobbing my eyes out.”

One added: “Ok. I bawled out my eyes.” Amazing show. Blake, you’ll be hugely missed all the best to you & Gwen.”

Another person posted, “Awwww! I’m not even crying. You’re the one crying!”

Blake was the focus of the camera when the clip played during the final.

The couple still can’t quite believe they met at The Voice, the singer told Carson Daly.

“At least once a week, we stop and go, ‘Can you believe that happened?’” he said.

“It’s been the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.”

Gwen returned to the screen in a later episode of the show to unwrap a surprise gift which had been delivered to Blake’s Los Angeles residence.

Blake requested the red iconic judging chair for her parting present.

“Are you kidding me?” he asked Carson.

“Oh my god, I love that. I finally won something on this show for myself.”

Growing Family

Blake, Gwen and Blake are focusing their efforts on Blake’s children since the Voice’s departure.

Hollaback girl revealed they have expanded their family by posting a picture of five kittens cuddling.

She showed four tabby and ginger cats looking sleepy, while cuddling.

They gathered together in a group to nap on a furry scratching-post bed.

Gwen has been excitedly sharing photos of her six new kittens since her and Blake’s calico cat gave birth.

Gwen has been excitedly sharing photos of her six new kittens since her and Blake's calico cat gave birth.

These animals looked very content and happy to cuddle up with their mother.

The caption of the photo read: “Our kitten had six sweet kittens today morning, and we all were there to witness – It was an amazing experience!”!

They are so cute.

