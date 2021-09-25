Gwen Stefani Shares Videos of Moment She ‘Said Yes’ to Wedding Dress

Gwen Stefani married husband Blake Shelton on July 3.

The singer wore a Vera Wang dress for the ceremony.

In an Instagram posting on Monday, she shared the details of how she picked her dress.

After six years of being together, Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton on July 3. Stefani posted video footage Monday showing the moment she selected her gown, even though the wedding took place more than two years ago.

“The moment i said yes to the dress,” The singer captioned the photos and videos she had uploaded to Instagram.

The videos showed Stefani smiling and posing as she tried on her custom Vera Wang gown, which featured a tulle skirt, a plunging neckline, and a cutaway back, according to a July 5 Instagram post from Wang. The designer also revealed that the veil was embroidered in the couple’s names as well as the names Stefani’s three kids, Zuma and Apollo.

This was the first of her two summer dresses.

In one of the videos posted yesterday, Stefani also showed off her embellished, white high-heeled cowboy boots that she wore under her gown. The boots were more clearly visible when she changed into her shorter “party dress,” as she called it.

The same designer made her second dress. This one had a sweetheart neckline.

The minidress also had embroidered “love birds” that paid homage to the couple, as well as three baby love birds that represented her children, the designer wrote on Instagram.

Insider reached Vera Wang and representatives of Gwen Stefani for comment but they did not respond immediately.