Gwen Stefani of The Voice Challenges Blake Shelton to Give Her the Most Romantic Gift

Warning! The results of this story are included in The Voice’s semifinal eliminations from the December 6 episode, so proceed with caution if you haven’t watched.

The Voice is close to wrapping up its 22nd season, with five artists being voted through to next week’s finale during Tuesday’s elimination show. Two of the 22nd season’s artists are still on their way. The Voice Coaches The celebrations will not stop after the cameras have stopped rolling. Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani Their beliefs are quite open. Love for the holidays , and with Christmas approaching, the No Doubt frontwoman revealed the most romantic gift she’s ever received from her husband, and she’s guessing it’s one that not many can beat.

Gwen Stefani spoke to Access Hollywood about some of her favorite things about Christmas, including her and Blake Shelton’s holiday dinner traditions and her favorite Christmas song (which was, of course, her duet with Shelton, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”). When it came to the best gift he’s gotten her, she had a pretty unique response, saying:

Blake composed our vows in a song. This was quite high-quality. That’s a great achievement, guys.

Challenge extended, fellas! When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani decided to write their own vows for their Summer 2021 ceremony — an Idea given by The Voice Host Carson Daly — the country star played to his strengths and wrote the song “We Can Reach the Stars” To serve as his vows.

Carson Daly could have been trying to test the coaches’ marriage As they faced off head to head Blake Shelton’s penultimate season Of The VoiceHowever, the individual who Their wedding was officiated by Daly knows probably better than anybody just how strong their couple is. It’s a good thing too, because while Team Gwen had some strong competitors on her team, including One Chair Turn-turned-frontrunner Justin Aaron It won’t come down to one final. The Sheltons vs. Sheltons .

During the December 6 semifinal elimination episode, the last of Gwen Stefani’s team was sent home, while all three Team Blake singers — Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape Bodie — advanced to the December 12 performance finale. The final competition night will see them both. John Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona — who stunned the coaches Finals with Celine Dion’s classic — and Camila Cabello’s Morgan Myles.

Gwen Stefani is married to her husband. Shared some precious moments It’s the season! The VoiceThis is the first time a husband-and-wife team has been included on the coaching panel. It may also be the last, with Stefani stepping away for Blake Shelton’s final season. Instead he’ll be joined this spring by his An old rival Kelly Clarkson Both newcomers and veterans Niall Horan Chance the Rapper. Stefani may theoretically be able to return as coach in a future season. The VoiceShe admitted that it was possible, however. “really weird” To do this without Shelton .