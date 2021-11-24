Gwen Stefani Is A Fashion Icon. We Can’t Help But Doubt It. See Her Top Looks

Gwen StefaniNever, ever be afraid to take a fashion risk.

Back in the ’90s, the superstar made waves in fashion as the lead singer of There’s no doubt and since then, she has continued to bring her style A-game to every event she attends, from the Met Gala to the Kids Choice Awards. E!E was honored in 2019 with the Fashion Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards.

Needless to say, no matter the occasion, the L.A.M.B. designer loves to show off her unique sense of fashion—and there is no denying that she always looks flawless.

Whatever she is wearing. Red carpet: “Hollaback Girl” singer has rocked everything from sexy mini dresses to elegant ball gowns. Thank you, husband! Blake Shelton, the mom of three has seamlessly incorporated more country into her wardrobe. (Who doesn’t love a flannel?!)