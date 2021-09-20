Gwen Stefani and the members of No Doubt are still friends.

When No Doubt decided to go their separate ways, lead singer Gwen Stefani went solo and released two albums — “Love. Angel. Music. Baby.” and “The Sweet Escape.” While on tour in 2008, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young made a surprise appearance at one of Stefani’s tour stops and performed a medley of their greatest hits. The following year, they embarked on a North American tour, per SPIN.

Eleven years after their last release, No Doubt returned for a new studio album in 2012, “Push and Shove.” During a 2012 interview with ITV’s “This Morning,” Kanal explained that even though the band was on hiatus, they remained friends and were still in touch with one another and “saw each other quite often.” The album peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 and saw No Doubt on tour once again.

In a 2015 interview with POP Magazine, Stefani admitted that creating their last album was a struggle due to trying to balance motherhood and her busy career, via Beacon Street Online. “The record finally came out and it just didn’t feel exactly how we wanted it to, so we went back into the studio to write, and then I got pregnant. Then I was like, now this is what I’m going to do!” She said. As of this writing, the last time Stefani performed with the members of No Doubt was in 2015 and the band has not released new music since “Push and Shove.”