Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship Against an Ex-UFC Star

The editorial team has selected each product independently. Some links on this site may result in us receiving commissions. Promotions subject to retailer and availability terms.

WWE Money in the Bank has just added a new big match to its schedule. Gunther, the WWE Intercontinental champion will face a former UFC fight in one of the toughest matches he has ever faced. Unfortunately, Brock Lesnar is not on the MITB schedule. Gunther, who is known to many from his UFC days, will take on Matt Riddle at The O2 London this Saturday. Riddle is known as one of WWE’s most popular babyfaces. The good guys, or babyfaces as they are also known in WWE, have been a mainstay of the company in recent times.

Riddle and Gunther have been fighting with their Imperium teammates Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci and Riddle for several months. This matchup will not be surprising to regular viewers of WWE Raw. It was announced on Monday evening. Raw Episode during heated segments backstage. Gunther — f.k.a. Walter — has made quite the name for himself in the sports entertainment world. The attention of the public has been focused on top WWE stars like Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley, but fans and colleagues have praised and hailed Austrian 35-year-old Walter for his amazing in-ring performance.

Gunther reigned for 381 consecutive days as Intercontinental Champion, which is the third-longest reign in WWE history behind “Macho Man”, Randy Savage (414), and The Honky Tonk Man (454) The title is considered one of the best in WWE. WWE Hall of Famers like Shawn Michaels (who held the championship), The Rock, Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart, Ric “The Hitman”, Razor Ramon and Triple H are among those who have worn it. Matt Riddle’s name isn’t on the list of wrestlers that have been Intercontinental Champions, so this WWE Money in the Bank event is his opportunity to be a part of wrestling history.

Riddle has a controversial UFC life and career. The reality show The Ultimate Fighter Riddle’s UFC career was impressive. Riddle was not as successful a cross-over fighter like Brock Lesnar. Riddle’s tenure in the promotion has been marred by a series of failed drug tests. UFC let Riddle go after multiple tests for marijuana. Riddle’s personal life was a mess after he entered the world of wrestling. He faced sexual abuse allegations and a divorce.

In 2020, independent wrestler Candy Cartwright accused Riddle of sexually assaulting her. He claimed, in defending himself against the accusations, that Cartwright was his real name Samantha Tavel and all sexual contacts between them were consensual. Cartwright was accused of harassing him and he brought an order for restraining her. He soon dropped the case. Cartwright then sued Riddle, claiming that he choked her in May of 2018 and forced her to have oral sex with him after she declined his sexual request. Cartwright eventually dropped the lawsuit, but the reason for that withdrawal is unclear. We recommend that you read the following article for a full recap.PWInsider’sThe following report will provide you with more information.The lawsuit. Lisa Rennie Riddle’s ex-wife at the time the allegations were made, Lisa Rennie later divorced Riddle. more messy personal details Being released

Gunther may not have faced the same controversy as Riddle but his tenure has attracted some public criticism. Gunther has been criticized by many for his authoritarian portrayal on screen. Although “The Ring-General” has been criticized by many, he is still a popular character. The presentation was not fascistWWE Original trademark Gunther Stark was his name before he made his official debut. “Gunther Stark”, is the Nazi U-boat Captain of World War II.

WWE Money in The Bank: How to watch it

WWE Money in the Bank streamed live through Peacock at 12 noon PT/ 3 pm ET on July 1. The show can be viewed on demand after the broadcast. Please click here to subscribe.

Subscription available at Peacock

You can watch The O2 live in London. Limited tickets available through Ticketmaster.

You can purchase Money in The Bank Tickets at Ticketmaster

Watch WWE Raw on TV

WWE Rawairs live each Monday night on USA Network, which is viewable via cable providers or live stream services such asFubo TV. (To get your free trial, click here.The next day, you can watch episodes viaHuluThen 30 days on viaPeacock. YouTube posts highlights of each episode in the following hours.