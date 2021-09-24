Guns N’ Roses Give ‘Hard Skool’ Lessons in New Song

By Brandon Pitt
Guns N’ Roses have dropped another new song from their Chinese Democracy-era sessions called “Hard Skool.” It follows their performance and subsequent official release of “Absurd,” a reworking of their previously unreleased “Silkworms.”

In the driving song, frontman Axl Rose doles out tough relationship lessons, where being stubborn and ungiving could get you kicked to the curb. “You had to play it cool, had to do it your way/You had to be a fool, had to throw it all away/too hard school/and you thought you were here to stay/If that were true it wouldn’t matter anyway.” Guns N’ Roses don’t leave you hanging out to dry, however. The audio video that they shared shows the 800 number written across a locker leading to a phone hotline.

The band is currently on tour, and last week during their stop at the Etess Arena in Atlantic City frontman Axl Rose discussed the first song was written for Guns N’ Roses, “Don’t Cry.” Earlier in the month, the band welcomed surprise guest Dave Grohl to their BottleRock festival set to perform “Paradise City,” though it was cut midway through the performance due to curfew rules in Napa Valley.

