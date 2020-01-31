Gul Makai Full Movie Download To Watch Online Leaked By Tamilrockers & TamilMv | Will It Influence The Audience?

This is a movie about the famous girl Malala Yousafzai, who had won Nobel price for peace at the age of 14 making her the youngest person to receive one. After her iconic survival from the forces of the Taliban, she has emerged as a heroic figure with a voice everyone ready to listen to. The Swat Valley in North-Western Pakistan was entirely controlled by the Taliban forces who were entirely against girls education.

Malala used to blog for BBC Urdu service under the pseudonym Gul Makai, which is the name of a heroine from a Pashtun folk tale. In the year 2012, in an open fire by a militant who had boarded the bus, they were travelling injured two girls including Malala. She got admitted into a military hospital. She got saved by a rat’s hair.

Gul Makai Full Movie Leaked Online

Gul Makai is a movie about this story and it got leaked online by Evil sites such as Tamilrockers. Now the full movie is available for download in different torrent sites and Telegram groups.

The movie is directed by H.E. Amjad Khan picturing the story very well enough. Yet the making was a hell of a ride taking a long time in execution making the movie look somewhat detached in different places. Lack of attention to detail can be seen everywhere. In one scene we can see the books being burned by the officers. A simple observer could see that the books are of Indian make from Navneet Publications. They could have easily got some Pakistani Books for a shot.

Such annoying mistakes coupled with the leakage of the movie will make the Boxoffice run a hell of a ride for the movie. Did you watch the movie already? What do you think about it? Let us know your opinion in the comments.