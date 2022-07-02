Guardians of the Galaxy 4 may introduce a new team of heroes

With Thor: Love and Thunder a week away from opening night, we’re getting one step closer to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This movie will only be available next year on May 5th. It’ll be Marvel’s second 2023 MCU premiere after Quantumania: Ant-Man & the Wasp (February 17th). But Thor 4 will feature all of the Guardians, and then we’ll get a Holiday SpecialLater in the year, we’ll be working with the same group. With all that in mind, we’re not surprised to see Guardians 4Rumours start to surface.

Marvel could continue the story after the second trilogy, if this leak is correct. That is what you need to know There might be spoilers..

What’s next for the Guardians

Let’s start by looking at the first. Guardians 4 rumors, we should recap where we’re at with this team of superheroes.

The first Guardians of the GalaxyThe book was published in 2014 and quickly became a hit. Marvel is known for creating great stories that feature superheroes that you might never have heard of. Sure, comic book fans know who Star-Lord & Co. are. The…” Guardians series won over regular moviegoers who don’t necessarily follow the comics.

The rest of the procedure is identical. GuardiansThey only grew. They were a key part in defeating Thanos and joined the Avengers in Infinity WarAnd Endgame. Marvel should also explore the tragic loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), in this incident. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As a reminder, the Gamora alive in the MCU’s primary reality comes from a different timeline.

In addition, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) became a friend of the Guardians. We’ll see more of that relationship in Love and Thunder, although the Guardians won’t play a significant role in the movie. That’s according to a few plot leaks that dropped online after the Thor 4 red carpet premiere.

We don’t know what the Guardians will do next. Vol 4. But writer and director James Gunn teased that Guardians 3 isn’t the movie we think it to be. We’re now expecting some of the Guardians to either die heroically for some sort of greater good or retire. And Gunn’s spoiler-free remarks about the Guardians’ end of the journey fit well with the Guardians 4 rumors.

Marvel’s rumored Guardians 4Reboot

Marvel is not only great at telling great stories but also excels in killing off and retiring beloved characters. Thor 4Rarely, an MCU franchise has a fourth installment that features the same protagonist. The MCU’s Spider-ManThere will be another one eventually.

This is why you should expect to receive a Guardians 4It would be absurd to have the same story with the same team. It happens. Redditors appearedAn Tweets from a previous timeA relatively new leaker from MCU claims that a team shuffle was in order.

If GreatPhase’sInformation is correct, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), will form another team. “a revamped and high tech Knowhere.”

The leaker claimed that Adam Warlock, Phyla-Vell and others will be involved in the project.

We know already that Will Poulter will be playing Adam Warlock in MCU. New Marvel characters include Cosmo, the telepathic Soviet-dog and Phyla Vell Guardians franchise. Although Daniela Melchior has been rumored to play the former, we don’t know who they will be playing.

The actress plays a key role in Guardians 3, but it’s unclear what character she’ll play or voice.

Star Lord, Cosmo and Phyla Vell will start to build a new team after Vol 3 and the Knowhere has been rebuilt and upgraded. Adam Warlock will be there. Phyla Vall is played by Melchoir. — Greatphase (@greatphase15) February 8, 2022

All of this in mind, here are some suggestions. Guardians 4This project seems very possible. Star-Lord is likely to need a new team. Hopefully, that doesn’t mean everyone else is dead at the end of Vol 3.

Before you get too excited, there’s no telling when Guardians 4It might be released in theaters. Marvel has plenty of MCU Phase 4 stories to tell that don’t have a release date yet. And it’s unclear whether Gunn would stick around for more Guardians adventures.

