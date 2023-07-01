Gu Won’s next move with Sa Rang

King The Land will be back this weekend for two new episodes. The viewers can see Gu Won from a whole new perspective in episode 5.

Business Proposal fans will love this new drama! Starring Yoona and Lee Junho, Netflix and JTBC’s new romantic comedy drama King The Land has been already ranking high in Global Top 10 non-English chart only with four episodes released.

JTBC will broadcast King The Land Episode 5 on Monday, July 1, at 10:30 PM KST/9.30 AM ET. Netflix will then release King The Land episode 5 on July 2 starting at 12:00 KST/11:00 ET. Below you can find the airtimes of King The Land in other countries.

King The Land Episode 5 Preview

After a rocky start, the preview of King The Land’s upcoming episode shows that Gu Won is ready to do whatever it takes to confess his feelings to Sa Rang. Sa Rang appears surprised by Gu Wo’s new side when the pair go out on an extravagant date.

Gu Won also gets braver in owning up to his feelings as he fights Sa Rang’s ex-boyfriend right in front of her house telling him that she does not want to be with him.

Followed by their fancy date, Gu Won and Sa Rang get even closer in a barbeque restaurant where Gu Won’s childish side impresses the latter, making her smile.

Fans are also looking forward to the famous ‘cave scene’ that many speculate to be in the upcoming episode.

King The Land scores impressive ratings for the weekend

King The Land seems to slowly be rising up the rankings as they release more episodes.

Nielsen Korea ChartKing The Land Episode 4 has been rated highly 9.645% average viewership ratings. Internationally, King The Land ranked number 2 in Netflix’s top 10 non-English drama chart with over 17,500,000 Hours of viewing worldwide

Follow HITCASIA for more Asian entertainment news. Facebook, TwitterThen, Instagram.

More TV Stories