GTA 6 will include a Mark Zuckerberg parody

GRAND Theft Auto 6’s leaked footage has shown a scathing Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg parody on the dangers of social media.

Facebook’s GTA counterpart is called LifeInvader and is run by its red-headed founder Jay Norris.

Mark Zuckerberg disguises Norris as a thinly veiled mask, and GTA is not easy on him.

LifeInvader’s name is a take on the numerous privacy concerns levied against Facebook, including how the company collects and sells you data.

According to SlashGear, one NPC can be heard saying: “Yeah, so Jay Norris can download your f***ing brain and sell it to the Chinese.”

Norris appeared in GTA 5 as a LifeInvader promoter. Rockstar has plans to continue the parody in the future game.

However, in the GTA 5 mission Friend Request, we saw Zucker — I mean Norris — meet his gory end, so we weren’t expecting him to pop up in the sequel.

Unless GTA 6 is, of course.

Even though it seemed impossible, Norris is being implemented in an early game version.

While this does not necessarily mean that he will be appearing in the final version, it is possible.

GTA 6’s story revolves around rumours that Norris has produced a brain implant to LifeInvader, which will directly plug into your thoughts.

Although the footage was leaked only shows NPCs discussing intrusive tech, it is clear that the conversation continues.

It is possible that it could be at either the center of a main story mission, or a sub-plot.

Brain link technology has been demonstrated in real life.

It was famousized when Elon Musk became the world’s most wealthy man and backed a Neuralink project that used the technology.

There are rumors that Musk’s parody will be featured in GTA 6 as part the same quest.

Rockstar claims that it will not be reverting to bigotted jokes or language but the studio seems to be open to punching back.

So far, it seems that the humor focuses more on social issues than attacking individual groups.

