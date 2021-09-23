Groom branded ‘disrespectful’ after turning up in T-shirt and shorts on wedding day

Choosing the perfect dress for your wedding is seen as one of the most important aspects of the monumental occasion.

Although the groom’s suit isn’t typically deemed as important as the bride’s is, looking the part on the the big day is necessary for most.

This guy, however, wore a T-shirt with cargo shorts to the ceremony.

To make the wedding even more unique, the bride-groom were seen cutting the cake with a large sword.

Reddit posted the outfit choice of the man, and people were critical of it.

The popular post is captioned: “The groom’s idea of dressing for the occasion…”

One person responded: “These kinds of pictures always make me sad.

“They also make me wonder if the effort put into their outfits for their literal wedding correlates to the efforts they put into their relationships”

Another person added: “I swear to God I need to make a flair called “Sir, this is your wedding” lol.”

However, some people found humour in the groom’s choice of clothing.

One person said: “The Pikachu cake topper is much better dressed than his groom.”

And someone else joked: “I’m convinced this dude just went to pick his date up and was welcomed with a surprise wedding and kinda just went along with it.”

