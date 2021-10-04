Grimes Reveals Why She Trolled Paparazzi After Elon Musk Split

“Regardless,” she went on, “my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented. Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme – suggestions welcome!”

Last week, Grimes released a new song, titled “Love,” in response to all of the attention she was receiving over her heartbreak.

As she described in an Instagram post on Sept. 30, “I wrote and produced this song this week in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzis I’ve experienced this week.”

On Sept. 24, Elon confirmed that he and Grimes decided to hit the brakes on their relationship.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Elon told Page Six. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”