Grimes and Elon Musk Share Some Unexpected News

Grimes revealed Baby X has a big brother in a cover story. Vanity Fair. But Grimes wasn’t exactly forthcoming with the news — she only told the interviewer after the new baby could be heard crying upstairs. The Canadian singer also revealed that Musk had called her infant daughter. “Y,” though her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl. Exa, short for exaFLOPS (or) “the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second.”Dark is a nod “the unknown,” while Sideræl pays tribute to Grimes’ favorite “Lord of the Rings”character, Galadriel, an elf. Somehow, it’s the perfect complement to X Æ A-12.

The relationship between Grimes and Musk is still a matter of concern. “fluid.”She explained that “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect people to understand it.”She also confirmed that baby Y was conceived via surrogate in December. She was only a few weeks after Musk split up and was able conceal the news.

Grimes, despite being a mother to two children, has said that she does not identify as a mom. “Being a mother feels weird to say,”She stated this in a Vogue videoSeptember 2021 “Which is also really weird, because X, he says Claire, but he doesn’t say Mama.”Maybe this will change in the near-future!