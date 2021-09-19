Grieving dad & anti-vaccine mum debate Covid jab questions consuming Britain

LESS than seven weeks ago, Paul Nuttall held his 24-year-old son Billy as he died from Covid-19.

Three days before his first jab, he caught it.

5 Paul says: ‘If you have a 95% chance of avoiding Covid with the jab, and a 5% chance without it, then, having seen my son die, I choose the 95%’ Credit: Peter Powell

5 Rosie says: ‘We don’t know if the vaccine carries a risk of death yet, if it could paralyse you from the head down, if it could affect your heart, your body’ Credit: Peter Powell

Paul, 55, a baker in Manchester, now keeps his only child’s ashes in a silver heart pendant hanging from his neck.

He claims that Billy, an Oxford University graduate, who was a karate black belt and played rugby, would have given anything to get the life-saving jab.

Billy, who had 14 GCSEs as well as a string top A-level grades, is now among the more than 135,000 UK victims of Covid. There are more than seven millions people worldwide.

Double vaccination has been shown effective in symptomatic Covid as well as creating herd immunity. In fact, more than 44million people have received two injections.

Rosie Ferguson is not among them.

The Leicester 22-year old mum refuses to have the jabs as she believes they were given too quickly and that side effects are not known.

We brought Rosie and Paul together this week to discuss the Covid vaccine issues plaguing Britain.

Tell us why you are here

Paul: Everyone should have the vaccine. Billy was my sunbeam and my best friend. For 24 years he lived all my dreams for me — went to the Arctic Circle and around Europe — but he died from Covid on July 26.

Rosie: Did he have underlying health conditions?

Paul: No, he was as fit as a butcher’s dog. He was a rugby player at Magdalen College, Oxford. He could bench press 100kg and pick him up over his head. He was a black belt at karate.

However, he was so scared of Covid that for 18 months he stayed in his apartment and gained weight that made him vulnerable. He would only go out for a walk at night. Three days before the Government invited his age-group for the first of their two jabs, he tested positive in June.

He caught Covid getting out of the lift at his Manchester apartment. He was admitted to hospital for breathing problems and placed in an induced state.

His funeral was attended by 150 people. He died five weeks later. It was a great feeling. He obtained 14 GCSEs and all the As at A-level. Then he went to Oxford for history. He was doing a master’s degree in politics at the University of Manchester. Billy wanted to be a fighter against inequality. He would have been an excellent candidate.

Rosie: What happened to Billy is so sad but I will not be having the vaccines until I know they are 100 per cent safe. If in two years they say, “Here’s the risks, you’re not going to die from it”, maybe I might reconsider and get it done.

Rosie: Are you anti-vaxxer?

Rosie: Not a complete anti-vaxxer. But I’ve made the informed decision not to have them. My sons are now two and eleven months old. I’ve not worn a mask throughout the pandemic because of my asthma. I was followed off the bus by a woman who told me, “You’re going to kill your kids”.

It was that day that it clicked in my head that there’s such a divide in society. I still get abuse for not wearing a mask, even though we’re not legally obliged to. My family lost money and it affected me mental health, especially after I gave birth to my youngest son who has a heart condition.

What happened to Billy is so sad but I won’t have a vaccine until I know they are 100% safe…then I may reconsider it Rosie Ferguson

But even after my grandad got Covid, I wouldn’t get the vaccines because I don’t know what’s in them. I don’t think anyone should be forced into getting them because there is not enough information out there.

What do you think about Covid’s spread?

Paul: Young ones today go night-clubbing. If a couple of them take baseball bats and beat somebody to death they’d get charged with murder, wouldn’t they? You go with Covid, give it to somebody and they die because they’ve not had an injection, and you get away with nothing.

Rosie: No, if I wanted to step into a club knowing I’m not injected and put myself at risk of having Covid, that’s a personal choice. You are only protected by the injection.

Paul: If you went to your mum’s and, God forbid, your mum died, how would you feel?

Rosie: I’d feel bad, guilty, whether she was jabbed or not. My parents have had their jabs. My mum believes it’s my choice, but Dad thinks differently.

Paul: Because he’s my age and he’s probably scared for you.

Rosie: If my child said that to me I wouldn’t sit there and say, “Get the jab, get the jab”.

I’d say, “It’s your decision, I respect your decision whatever it is”.

Paul: I hope people don’t penalise you for that choice. But if it finished you off, God forbid, I couldn’t feel sorry for you.

What do you think of the risks associated with jabs?

Paul: If Billy had had the choice to have both jabs and ended up in the same place, you couldn’t say he hadn’t tried. He didn’t get a chance to try. Whatever the risks, you’ve got to say that’s better than dead.

Rosie: But he could have died if he’d had the vaccine. We don’t know if the vaccine carries a risk of death yet. We just don’t

Paul: I would love to change just one person’s opinion, without taking away their individual choice. Is it worth taking the risk of getting two needles in your arm?

Rosie: If I was in your position, I’d be the same. I’ve not got a problem with anyone who gets the vaccines, but for me personally that’s not a risk I want to take. Make an educated and informed decision. I’ve not openly gone around saying to people, “I’m not getting the vaccines”. I’d tell people to read up on it.

Rosie, are you going to get the jabs?

Rosie: At this moment, no. Why should I become a lab rat, Rosie? There’s such a divide in the nation between having the vaccines and not having them and, in 2021, I don’t feel it should be that way.

Paul: I dare say, if you asked Billy now, he’d have done anything for a jab.

Rosie: Couldn’t he have been in that same position if he’d had the vaccine?

We don’t know if the vaccine carries a risk of death yet, if it could paralyse you from the head down, if it could affect your heart, your body.

Who do you trust?

Paul: The doctors have spent years researching vaccines and viruses. They’re the ones you have to have faith in. Do you believe these doctors would put anyone at danger?

Rosie: They’re not the ones pushing for the vaccine, it’s the Government. I don’t just look at it as the vaccines, I look at the whole 18 months. We were initially told not to wear masks. Later, masks were provided. We were only told one lockdown. Then we were given three. I live in Leicester. It was very uncertain.

If you have a 95% chance of avoiding Covid with the jab, and a 5% chance without it, then, having seen my son die, I choose the 95% Paul Nuttall

I get why the Government wants us to have the vaccines, but they’re throwing out incentives rather than facts. They’ve gone down a path like loyalty schemes, like at Costa when you get a free coffee.

What do you think of kids getting jabs.

Rosie: I’m aware of the risks around the vaccines I gave my children when they were younger, but I don’t know the risks of the Covid vaccines.

I am healthy. We’ve made the decision as a family to wait to vaccinate, or not at all. At the moment, it’s a no. It could paralyse your brain.

How do you feel about being jabbed for certain jobs?

Paul: My dad has just gone into a home with vascular dementia and I would expect the people in there to get the jabs because if he gets Covid, it’s going to kill him.

Rosie: Why should you be forced into getting a vaccine when you don’t know the risks, just to save your job? Say I worked in a care home, why should I be forced to get the vaccine if it’s not actually going to affect me passing it on?

Paul: How many people have made those sacrifices and taken risks to keep the country going? I’ve worked all the way through the pandemic. I haven’t had a day off apart from when I had Covid in November. I was sick for 12 consecutive days.

Is it possible to change your minds by talking to one other?

Rosie: No. If I was you, Paul, I’d be fighting for everyone so they didn’t have to be in my position. However, at the end of it all, each person has to make the decision. I’ve not got a problem with anyone who gets it, but personally that’s not a risk that I want to take.

Paul: It’s a valid point of view but, to me, if you’ve got a 95 per cent chance of avoiding Covid with the injection, and a five per cent chance without the injection then, having watched my son die, I choose the 95 per cent.

5 Paul says Billy didn’t have any underlying health conditions and ‘used to play rugby for Oxford and could bench-press 100kg ‘ Credit: MEN Media

5 Rosie says: ‘I’m aware of the risks around the vaccines I gave my children when they were younger, but I don’t know the risks of the Covid vaccines’ Credit: Peter Powell

5 Paul’s pendant that contains some of his son Billy’s ashes Credit: Peter Powell