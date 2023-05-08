Grey’s Anatomy’s Miranda Bailey is Partly Based on Shonda Rhimes’s Mother

Chandra Wilson, one of only three stars who have remained on “Grey’s Anatomy”, has been around since the first season. Wilson’s character Miranda Bailey has been on the show for over 19 years. It is no surprise that she knows what motivates her. Bailey loves her children and is a dedicated mother. She struggles to find the right balance between her work and family. Her main focus is helping her patients, although she’s had to fight tooth and nail to be respected, so she doesn’t take kindly to other doctors questioning her judgment. A 2013 interview conducted with BuddyTVWilson mentioned that Bailey’s confident attitude can come with a price.

“You’re right, I believe her ego to be both her strength and weakness. This is good because she’s a great doctor. “She’s a great doctor and continues to grow and evolve. She is always looking for ways to add value to the hospital. That independence has definitely gotten in her way with personal relationships. This has prevented her from being a good team member on several occasions.

Bailey’s journey isn’t over yet. She has evolved and changed over the past few years. Chandra Wilson has challenged herself to stay with “Grey’s Anatomy”, so Bailey won’t be leaving Grey Sloan Memorial any time soon.