Grey’s Anatomy Writer Takes Leave after Reports Say She Created Ailments for Gig

To put it another way: Grey’s AnatomyTo say that Shonda Rhimes has made a name for itself in television history is an understatement. One of the biggest reasons for this is that series creator Shonda Rhimes and her team have been so successful is that they’ve delivered stories that contain a significant amount of authenticity. This is partly achieved by hiring writers who’ve actually lived through some of the experiences Meredith Grey and her colleagues experience each week. However, a writer for the show is taking a leave, after a recent report claimed she made up medical conditions during her time working on the show.

Elisabeth Finch is the staff writer who’s been placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing investigation. The Ankler was the first to report that Disney Television Studios is looking into claims that Finch fabricated aspects of her life while talking with the writers’ room. The TV scribe’s lawyer recently released a statement to People More information:

Ms. Finch will not discuss her private medical matters. She will also not discuss her divorce proceedings from Jennifer Beyer.

According to the reports, Elisabeth Finch, who’s written for shows like True bloodShe said that she was suffering from rare bone cancer, and that she had lost a part of her leg and kidney. She also allegedly recalled how she’d experienced verbal and sexual abuse at the hands of a male director while she was working on The CW’s The Vampire Diaries. Shondaland gave a brief statement regarding the trade in the midst of the investigation:

Elisabeth will only be able to tell her own story.

The TV writer joined Grey’s Anatomy in 2014 and has since written some of the show’s most acclaimed installments. One of her most notable credits is the 2015 episode “Silent All These Years,” which many regard as one of the best Grey’sEpisodes so far Jo Wilson meets her birth mother in the episode and learns that she was conceived by rape. The episode received praise from viewers. Later, it was revealed that Shonda Rhimes had struggled to preserve key aspects of her story. The story was written by Shonda Rhimes. No Ordinary FamilyDuring the episode, alum appeared as a nurse.

The Emmy-winning program is currently wrapping up its eighteenth season, and has been renewed for Season 19. After the investigation is complete, it remains to be seen if Elisabeth Finch will make a return to the show.

Grey’s AnatomyThe program airs on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC, and can be streamed via a Hulu account. Also, as the season winds down, head over to CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule for info on what’s coming up later this year.