Grey’s Anatomy Tell-All Author Dishes on Ellen Pompeo’s Set

Instead, Patrick Dempsey was brought on as McDreamy, and butted heads with Washington throughout production. According to Rice, a specifically violent incident took place “late at night, when tempers were already flared because they were working long.”

“It immediately went to pushing and shoving,” she recalled. “It just gets big quickly and you don’t know what to do. He started in—he, being Isaiah—Patrick came back because obviously there was a defensive move. It escalated quickly but it also de-escalated quickly because they had to come in, pull them apart, stop it, things shut down. Within 24 hours, the studio was scheduling sensitivity training.”

