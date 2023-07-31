Greta Thunberg draws attention to Rosebank protest by using the Barbie viral trend

Greta Thunberg is trying out the viral Barbie trend to call everyone’s attention to the Rosebank protest which highlights the problems of the new oil and gas field.

Barbie has received a great deal of attention due to its Margot Robertbie and Ryan Gosling stars and message. Greta Thunberg chose to highlight the Rosebank protest by using a line from the movie. Greta’s decision to use the popular Barbie trend does not come as a surprise as she is often confused for Greta Gerwig, the director of the movie.

Greta Thulberg jumps onto the Barbie Trend

Recently, Greta took to Stop Cambo’s Instagram to draw attention to the disadvantages of having the Rosebank oil and gas field. In the video, the climate activist can be heard saying the popular line from Barbie: “Have you ever thought about dying?”

She continues to accuse Rishi, Grant Shapps and Equinor of wanting to break open the oil-filled container. In the caption, Greta reminds everyone that the “project would produce more CO2 than the world’s 28 poorest countries do in a year.”

Social media has been flooded with comments from people who have seen the video.

Rosebank is a project to develop oil fields.

Rosebank, a Scottish field located off the Shetland islands coast. As per This area could produce as much oil as 500,000,000 barrels but this will come at the expense of the environment.

As yet, the project is still not approved. Greta, despite this, has repeatedly used her voice in order to bring attention to the issue.

Even in an interview, she spoke of it. Channel 4 as she noted: “The fact that the UK Government is even considering this tells us exactly how out of touch with reality they are. All the record-breaking heat waves and the extreme weather events we’ve seen during the summer is just the beginning of a rapidly escalating existential crisis.”

The viral video of her reaction has been viewed by many.

Greta’s decision to jump on the Barbie viral trend and draw attention to a serious subject was admired by many.

One user wrote: “Exactly the way Barbie marketing was supposed to be used for.” Another added: “Now they can’t say we activist have bad humor!!!! Bravo!!!”

“So here for the Barbie x#Stoprosebankcrossover,” read one more comment. “Most relatable thing i’ve seen in a while lol,” said one more.

“Best video I’ve seen this year, hands down,” read another. “Brilliant! Thanks for this masterpiece,” added another. “Best message delivery! Way to go,” said one more.