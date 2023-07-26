Greta Gerwig, Barbie’s Director, Reveals if there will be a Sequel

You can also read about it here Nicola Coughlanonly appeared for a few moments in the film, it was very important to her to experience life in plastic.

I auditioned Barbie back in January 22 when I was on holiday with friends,” she wrote on Instagram. “I had packed a random hot pink gown I hadn’t worn and I was making my audition tape when I realized I already owned a Barbie Pink dress!”

Greta Gerwig has become her obsession, according to the woman who admitted it. Bridgerton star said that “the prospect of working with her was something I couldn’t even have imagined.”

“I was initially elated when I heard that she wanted me to be a part of the @barbiethemovie and soon heartbroken after I realized I wouldn’t have time to do it because of my busy schedule,” Nicola said. “When I was asked whether I would like to go into Barbieland for even a brief time my answer was a very clear and immediate yes.”