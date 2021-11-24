Great British Bake Off: Italy completes unlikely quartet of 2021 wins following Giuseppe Dell’Anno’s victory

Giuseppe Dell’Anno was last night crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off , marking another accolade for Italy after an impressive year of wins.

This year, Italy also won the Eurovision , Euro 2020 , and the men’s 100m Olympic race.

Italian alt-rock band Måneskin won the Eurovision earlier this year with 524 points and became a global streaming hit.

Then, during the summer, Italy triumphed over England in the Euro 2020 final after a tense penalty shootout (You may remember that, hilariously, prior to the football final, England fans had called for Italy to “let” England have the football title given they had already won the Eurovision).

In the Olympics , Lamont Marcell Jacobs scooped a gold medal and the title of world’s fastest man after an impressive effort in Tokyo.

Italian Gianmarco Tamberi also won joint first in the Olympic high jump.

So, after winning in sport and music, the only thing left for the Italians to dominate was our tellies.

Bristol-based Giuseppe’s win last night marks the end to what was a very close competition.

Giuseppe and competitors Crystelle Pereira and Chigs Parmar had all received two handshakes from judge Paul Hollywood and had won Star Baker twice.

Last night’s final saw the trio whip up carrot cakes, Belgian buns and a showstopper based on the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

After his win, Giuseppe said: “There are no words, I am speechless for once. All I can think of is the reaction from my mum and dad.

“The fact is that everything I have done to deserve this comes from (dad’s) heritage, it’s the best thank you note I can possibly send him.”

Judge Prue Leith noted how Giuseppe’s Italian heritage inspired the baker’s culinary delights.

She said: “He is such a classic, beautiful baker and he represents a long tradition of classic Italian baking. He has done it brilliantly all the way through.

“I am going home to make much more Italian cakes because they really are good.”

People were delighted to see Giuseppe secure the win last night:

The German embassy even sent a note of congratulations:

Following the final, GBBO shared some sweet snaps and videos of the winner:

Fans of the show hope it isn’t the last we’ll see of the Italian baker.

Some have called for a spin-off series starring the winner and Jürgen Krauss, who went out in the semi-final.

Given how he captured viewers’ hearts, we’re sure this isn’t the last time we’ll see Giuseppe on our tellies.