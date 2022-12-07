Grayson Chrisley Talks Out After His Severe Car Accident

Grayson Chrisley is the youngest member of the Chrisley family and wants to let everyone know that he was not at fault for his car accident.

According to TMZ, on November 19, Grayson was traveling in Nashville on I-65 in his Ford F-150 truck when he rear-ended a stopped vehicle. Still, at the top of the December 6 Episode Savannah Chrisley “Unlocked” Podcast, Grayson claimed that Grayson was at fault for the accident. “I do want to touch on… everybody saw that you got into a car accident because somebody sold photos to a tabloid… welcome to our life,” Savannah began before her little bro interjected. “Even though it was that guy’s fault,” Grayson was declared factually correct.

Grayson maintained that Grayson did not deserve any blame. “fine” Following the terrifying incident, he felt so much better. He felt so good that he went back to the gym just days after his horror. “I posted that picture of me in the gym. Do you know how many DM’s I got, like ‘surprised you’re not still in the hospital’? I was there for like four hours,” He revealed. He couldn’t do the exact same with his vehicle. “The truck’s not fine,” He confessed. He also admitted that he had suffered injuries, but declined medical attention.