Grandfather prepares for 37th consecutive London Marathon after Covid-19 battle

A grandfather who struggled to walk down the stairs after contracting Covid-19 is preparing to run his 37th consecutive London Marathon.

Harmander Singh, 62 years old, from Ilford east London was positive for coronavirus.

The retired local authority worker has run 163 marathons over the years but said he felt “doddery” after overcoming the virus and it took him four months to get back to running.

He claimed that he lost 12 pounds in just one week after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Describing his illness, he said: “In all my life that I’ve been working I’ve never had a day off sick, so it was a new experience for me. I couldn’t breath.”

There wasn’t any moment when I said I’m going to give up but I was becoming more realistic about what my chances were of ever running a marathon again. But I was determined

He did not go to hospital, instead isolating in an upstairs guestroom in the family home.

“After my isolation period finished, I found it a struggle to even come down the stairs,” He stated.

“I took it one step at a time and was a bit doddery.

“I started walking a bit more each day. It was a struggle.

“There wasn’t any moment when I said I’m going to give up but I was becoming more realistic about what my chances were of ever running a marathon again. But I was determined.”

He said that running the London Marathon will be the “biggest stepping stone to being normal again”.

“London is my favourite by far,” he stated.

“It’s not just because I’m a Londoner, it’s genuinely the best race in the world.

Mr Singh, whose personal best time for a marathon is three hours 11 minutes at a race in Manchester said he has no target time for the London Marathon on October 3.

“I’m going to, for the first time in so long, genuinely going to just enjoy it,” he stated.

Mr Singh is club president of the Sikhs In The City running group, which he described as the “only Asian-led athletics club in the UK”.

He is coach to 110-year-old Fauja Singh, who he said is the world’s oldest marathon runner – running his first marathon aged 89 and his last aged 101.

This year’s London Marathon will be Mr Singh’s 164th marathon in total.

He’s also completed the Great North Run every single year for the past 37-years and stated that he plans to continue running both races until his 74th birthday. This will give him 50 total.

“But that’s not within my gift, it’s up to god,” He stated.

Sporting Equals is the charity he is raising funds for.

See: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/HarmanderSinghSupportingCauses